東尼獎首創歷史 2位「非二元性別表演者」奪獎

今年東尼獎(Tony Awards)在「驕傲月」(Pride Month)創造歷史，在11日晚間揭曉的得獎人中，首次出現兩名非二元性別(nonbinary)身分的表演者得獎。

that’s Tony winner Alex Newell to you!!!



“Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here, as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. To anyone who thinks they can’t do it…you can do anything you put your mind to.”#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/DaQtK7vAIL