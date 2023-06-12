東尼獎首創歷史 2位「非二元性別表演者」奪獎
今年東尼獎(Tony Awards)在「驕傲月」(Pride Month)創造歷史，在11日晚間揭曉的得獎人中，首次出現兩名非二元性別(nonbinary)身分的表演者得獎。
that’s Tony winner Alex Newell to you!!!— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) June 12, 2023
“Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I should not be up here, as a queer, non-binary, fat, Black little baby from Massachusetts. To anyone who thinks they can’t do it…you can do anything you put your mind to.”#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/DaQtK7vAIL
非二元性別表演者紐威爾(Alex Newell)，率先以「Shucked」拿下最佳音樂劇男配角。隨後非二元性別表演者吉伊(J. Harrison Ghee)，則以「熱情如火」(Some Like It Hot)拿下音樂劇最佳男主角。
紐約時報分析，紐威爾與吉伊在東尼獎勝出，剛好是性別認同成為美國文化戰爭核心議題的時刻。保守派人士在美國多州推動與男女同志、雙性戀、跨性別者等(LGBTQ)相關的立法，包括限制為兒童及青少年提供性別確認(gender-affirming)醫療、洗手間使用、運動賽事參與以及表演等。
J. Harrison Ghee becomes the second openly nonbinary actor to win at the #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/9DJ0D63Yrs— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 12, 2023
