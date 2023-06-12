我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

3死3傷 馬里蘭首府周末夜槍響 已逮捕1嫌

富爸爸交棒 索羅斯250億元帝國 小兒子掌舵 力阻川普回白宮

東尼獎首創歷史 2位「非二元性別表演者」奪獎

記者顏伶如／ 綜合報導
非二元性別表演者紐威爾，以「Shucked」拿下今年東尼獎最佳音樂劇男配角。(美聯社)
非二元性別表演者紐威爾，以「Shucked」拿下今年東尼獎最佳音樂劇男配角。(美聯社)

今年東尼獎(Tony Awards)在「驕傲月」(Pride Month)創造歷史，在11日晚間揭曉的得獎人中，首次出現兩名非二元性別(nonbinary)身分的表演者得獎。

非二元性別表演者紐威爾(Alex Newell)，率先以「Shucked」拿下最佳音樂劇男配角。隨後非二元性別表演者吉伊(J. Harrison Ghee)，則以「熱情如火」(Some Like It Hot)拿下音樂劇最佳男主角。

紐約時報分析，紐威爾與吉伊在東尼獎勝出，剛好是性別認同成為美國文化戰爭核心議題的時刻。保守派人士在美國多州推動與男女同志、雙性戀、跨性別者等(LGBTQ)相關的立法，包括限制為兒童及青少年提供性別確認(gender-affirming)醫療、洗手間使用、運動賽事參與以及表演等。

非二元性別表演者吉伊，以「熱情如火」(Some Like It Hot)拿下今年...
非二元性別表演者吉伊，以「熱情如火」(Some Like It Hot)拿下今年東尼獎音樂劇最佳男主角。(美聯社)

紐約時報 同志 性別認同

上一則

3死3傷 馬里蘭首府 周末夜槍響 已逮捕1嫌

下一則

賭風吹向青少年 60%-80%高中生曾涉賭

延伸閱讀

洛縣規模最大 驕傲月遊行彩虹旗飄揚眾人狂歡

洛縣規模最大 驕傲月遊行彩虹旗飄揚眾人狂歡
Target撤驕傲月商品 反引發彩虹支持者抗議

Target撤驕傲月商品 反引發彩虹支持者抗議
白宮南苑慶祝驕傲月活動 拜登到場挺LGBTQ+

白宮南苑慶祝驕傲月活動 拜登到場挺LGBTQ+
音樂劇西城故事 芝加哥歌劇院即起公演

音樂劇西城故事 芝加哥歌劇院即起公演

熱門新聞

搜救人員4日到維吉尼亞州山區尋找墜毀的小飛機。（美聯社）

侵犯華府空域飛機墜毀山區 機上4人無人生還 F-16升空音爆嚇壞民眾

2023-06-05 05:23
美國當局4日緊急出動戰鬥機攔截一架「侵犯華盛頓特區領空且毫不知情」的小飛機，戰鬥機緊急升空產生的音爆更引發大量民眾通報，而有關這架飛機的相關案情也陸續曝光。(美聯社)

女兒和孫女都在機上 侵犯華府領空飛機主人：恐怕凶多吉少

2023-06-05 01:44
知名運動休閒品牌Lululemon位於喬治亞州皮奇特里科納斯(Peachtree Corners)的分店，今年4月底遭遇兩名戴著口罩的男子上門公然行搶(非事發店鋪)。(Getty Images)

Lululemon堅持開除力抗竊賊的兩名喬州店員

2023-06-07 09:19
美國一位「吹哨者」前情報官員聲稱政府擁有「完整或局部完整」的外星載具，資訊正遭人非法向國會隱瞞，並聲稱自己把相關機密資訊移交給國會時遭到報復。資料照片。（Getty Images）

「吹哨者」爆料美國數十年來一直在回收UFO 甚至擁有「完整」的飛行器

2023-06-07 07:33
據傳川普團隊已經聯繫好與川普交情密切的共和黨友人幫忙發聲。(路透)

紐時：川普在渡假小屋接到起訴通知的第一時間反應

2023-06-09 09:37
全美23個主要都會區當中，奧斯汀在疫情發生前兩年人口增加最多，過去連續四季的人口成長同樣位居第一。(Getty Images)

美國銀行：高稅州出走到佛州、德州的大遷徙潮並未消退

2023-06-06 09:20

超人氣

更多 >
12星座誰腦子動最快？天蠍要研究很久 這星座「聽一個詞就懂」

12星座誰腦子動最快？天蠍要研究很久 這星座「聽一個詞就懂」
4童如何在亞馬遜叢林活40天？13歲姊姊用髮帶搭帳篷、還會磨麵粉

4童如何在亞馬遜叢林活40天？13歲姊姊用髮帶搭帳篷、還會磨麵粉
泰晤士報：新冠爆發前 武漢科學家與解放軍合造病毒

泰晤士報：新冠爆發前 武漢科學家與解放軍合造病毒
章瑩穎遇難6年 男友至今未婚 父直播賺生活費遭網暴

章瑩穎遇難6年 男友至今未婚 父直播賺生活費遭網暴
油罐車橋下起火 95號州際公路費城部分路段嚴重坍塌

油罐車橋下起火 95號州際公路費城部分路段嚴重坍塌