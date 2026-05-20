我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

蔣萬安放棄綠卡填「Taiwan」引熱議 他有不同意見

習近平會普亭：世界面臨倒退回叢林法則的危險

拍板對台軍售前與賴清德通話？ 川普：我會跟他談

編譯茅毅江昱蓁／即時報導
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00
美國總統川普20日在馬里蘭州安德魯聯合基地登上空軍一號前，接受媒體訪問。（路透）
美國總統川普20日在馬里蘭州安德魯聯合基地登上空軍一號前，接受媒體訪問。（路透）

根據川普政府的白宮官方快速回應帳號「@RapidResponse47」20日一則貼文，美國總統川普20日在機場被媒體問到，「在你就軍售做出決定前，有計畫致電台灣總統賴清德嗎？」

川普答道，「我會跟他談，我會跟每個人談。我們完全掌握相關情勢。我們（日前）與習近平主席的會晤非常棒；我們會處理那個事，那個台灣問題」。

▲ 影片來源：X＠RapidResponse47（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

賴清德 川普 軍售

上一則

1.5兆美元預算也救不了？伊朗戰爭暴露美軍工危機 專家揭這項「積弊」

延伸閱讀

川普：將與習近平談美對台軍售 不認為中國會犯台

川普：將與習近平談美對台軍售 不認為中國會犯台
川普未回應台灣議題 貝森特預告：未來幾天將發表談話

川普未回應台灣議題 貝森特預告：未來幾天將發表談話
台國安官員：美方釋出訊號大致一致 川普傳遞3大訊號

台國安官員：美方釋出訊號大致一致 川普傳遞3大訊號
川普福斯專訪談台獨、對台軍售 中英文逐字稿一次看

川普福斯專訪談台獨、對台軍售 中英文逐字稿一次看

熱門新聞

美國總統川普（右1）14日在北京人民大會堂，接受東道主中國大陸國家主席習近平（左3）所設的國宴款待。路透

川普：中國已同意買200架波音飛機…波音股價大跌

2026-05-14 14:43
美國國務卿魯比歐12日在白宮。(歐新社)

魯比歐遭北京禁止入境 怎麼陪川普訪中？中國「改譯名」悄解套

2026-05-12 23:04
美國總統川普（右）14日在北京人民大會堂出席國宴與中國國家主席習近平（左）。（路透）

川習會晚宴菜單曝光 北京烤鴨、生煎包上桌

2026-05-14 09:01
美國總統川普15日在空軍一號專機對記者發表談話。美聯社

川普警告台灣：不希望有人走向獨立

2026-05-15 12:08
川普(中)14日在北京人民大會堂出席中國國家主席習近平舉行的國宴後離開。(美聯社)

川習會後國宴 據傳淮揚菜不合川普口味

2026-05-16 12:43
輝達執行長黃仁勳。 (路透)

為何黃仁勳「中途加入」飛中國？傳川普看報導後親自急電

2026-05-13 00:28

超人氣

更多 >
401K帳戶75萬「一夜清零」多案發生 持有者毫不知情

401K帳戶75萬「一夜清零」多案發生 持有者毫不知情
「幾乎0庫存」中國這行業在全球爆單

「幾乎0庫存」中國這行業在全球爆單
百歲人瑞已經不稀奇 若「活太久」保值資產首推它

百歲人瑞已經不稀奇 若「活太久」保值資產首推它
何必搭機去歐洲 美國這5小鎮提供平替版

何必搭機去歐洲 美國這5小鎮提供平替版
討厭你還有錢賺 「不要把我們變成加州」成獲利密碼

討厭你還有錢賺 「不要把我們變成加州」成獲利密碼