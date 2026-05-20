拍板對台軍售前與賴清德通話？ 川普：我會跟他談

根據川普 政府的白宮官方快速回應帳號「@RapidResponse47」20日一則貼文，美國總統川普20日在機場被媒體問到，「在你就軍售 做出決定前，有計畫致電台灣總統賴清德 嗎？」

川普答道，「我會跟他談，我會跟每個人談。我們完全掌握相關情勢。我們（日前）與習近平主席的會晤非常棒；我們會處理那個事，那個台灣問題」。

"Do you have any plans to call President Lai of Taiwan before you make a decision on the weapons package?"@POTUS: "I'll speak to him. I speak to everybody. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi... we'll work on that, the Taiwan… pic.twitter.com/nTUcNUyg1T