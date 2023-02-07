圖像與影音記錄 7.8強震後土耳其、敘利亞慘狀
土耳其南部6日清晨發生芮氏規模7.8強震，在土耳其以及南鄰敘利亞造成重大傷亡，數千棟建築被震垮；截至美東6日晚間，累計已有超過4000人死亡，兩國搜救人員在酷寒天候下，徹夜頂著雨雪設法將受困於瓦礫下的倖存者救出。
Turkey: Baby girl & her mother rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay more than a day after an earthquake hit the region.#Turkiye #earthquakes #earthquakeinturkey #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Rs7kFtMNZH— Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) 2023年2月7日
aerial images from #Turkey post the massive #Earthquake today— Abier (@abierkhatib) 2023年2月6日
Just heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/WQBbwnLBF8
My God buildings coming down all over Turkey. #earthquakeinturkey pic.twitter.com/fJ3zh3ah50— Omid Djalili (@omid9) 2023年2月7日
The moment a child was born 👶 His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.— Talha Ch (@Talhaofficial01) 2023年2月6日
May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW
