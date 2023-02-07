圖像與影音記錄 7.8強震後土耳其、敘利亞慘狀

我的頻道

土耳其一棟棟房屋受到地震影響相繼坍塌，現場驚心。(截取自推特用戶@omid9)
土耳其一棟棟房屋受到地震影響相繼坍塌，現場驚心。(截取自推特用戶@omid9)

土耳其南部6日清晨發生芮氏規模7.8強震，在土耳其以及南鄰敘利亞造成重大傷亡，數千棟建築被震垮；截至美東6日晚間，累計已有超過4000人死亡，兩國搜救人員在酷寒天候下，徹夜頂著雨雪設法將受困於瓦礫下的倖存者救出。

土耳其哈塔伊市(Hatay)一棟大樓在地震中坍塌。(路透)
緊急救援團隊在地震現場搜索倖存者。(美聯社)
受到土耳其地震影響、家園倒塌的居民坐在廢墟之中。(美聯社)
敘利亞民眾悼念在地震中逝去的親友。(Getty Images)
敘利亞阿勒坡省詹達里斯(Jandaris)鎮民眾圍在廢墟一旁。(路透)
土耳其地震導致部分貨櫃箱起火。(美聯社)
緊急救援團隊在地震現場搜索倖存者。(美聯社)
土耳其哈塔伊市(Hatay)一棟大樓在地震中坍塌。(路透)
緊急救援團隊在地震現場搜索倖存者。(美聯社)
敘利亞北部大城阿勒坡附近受到地震影響坍塌的古堡。(路透)
受到地震影響、家園倒塌的土耳其居民坐在廢墟之中。(美聯社)
