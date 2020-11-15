川普：將提大案件挑戰2020選舉結果
美國總統川普今天在社群網站推特（Twitter）斷言，他將提出「大案件」來挑戰2020選舉結果。
Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020
美國媒體大多報導川普的民主黨籍對手白登（Joe Biden）勝選，且川普競選陣營針對大選結果所提出的法律戰諸多都被打了回票。
路透社報導，川普今天在推文中並未詳述他的競選團隊是否會提出新的訴訟，但說：「我們幾個大案件顯示2020大選違憲，且有種種變更結果的惡行，很快就會提訴！」
