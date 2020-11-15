我的頻道

川普：將提大案件挑戰2020選舉結果

中央社華盛頓15日綜合外電報導
川普總統13日在白宮玫瑰園。(美聯社)
川普總統13日在白宮玫瑰園。(美聯社)

美國總統川普今天在社群網站推特（Twitter）斷言，他將提出「大案件」來挑戰2020選舉結果。

美國媒體大多報導川普的民主黨籍對手白登（Joe Biden）勝選，且川普競選陣營針對大選結果所提出的法律戰諸多都被打了回票。

路透社報導，川普今天在推文中並未詳述他的競選團隊是否會提出新的訴訟，但說：「我們幾個大案件顯示2020大選違憲，且有種種變更結果的惡行，很快就會提訴！」

