我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

杜拜國際機場遭無人機攻擊 宣布全面暫停起降

油價狂噴40%衝破105美元 伊朗戰爭何時結束？川普幕僚給答案了

近期活動

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

03月16日（週一）:

●踏板有氧運動

Step Aerobics

03/16, 10:30am - 12pm

Location: 1501 Jerome Ave., Bronx

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

03月17日（週二）:

●IDNYC 證件續期與預約

IDNYC Renewals and Appointments

03/17, 10am - 4pm

Location: 41-17 Main St., Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月18日（週三）

●免費移民諮詢日

Free Immigration Consultation Day

03/18, 10am - 5pm

Location: 86-07 Broadway, Elmhurst

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月19日（週四）

●法拉盛圖書館中國傳統音樂沙龍

Flushing Library Chinese

Traditional Music Salon

03/19, 2pm – 4pm

Location: 41-17 Main St., Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月20日（週五）

●街頭曲棍球瘋狂日

Street Hockey Madness

03/20, 3pm - 6pm

Location: 765 Manida St., Bronx

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

03月21日（週六）

●農舍家庭日：奇幻纖維之旅

Farmhouse Family Day: Fantastic Fibers

03/21, 11am - 3pm

Location: 5816 Clarendon Rd., Brooklyn

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

03月22日（週日）:

●故事時間與手作活動：青蛙

Story Time and Craft: Frogs

03/22, 11am - 12pm

Location: Greenbelt Nature Center, Staten Island

https://sigreenbelt.org/

世報陪您半世紀

移民

上一則

紐約半馬逾3萬人開跑 寒風陣陣考驗跑者 不乏華人身影

下一則

布碌崙衣物捐贈箱起火 疑華裔遊民吸菸釀災
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

🎞️美海軍護航油輪過荷莫茲海峽？今日5件事

🎞️美海軍護航油輪過荷莫茲海峽？今日5件事
🎞️機場安檢重啟「全球入境計畫」…今日5件事

🎞️機場安檢重啟「全球入境計畫」…今日5件事
🎞️搭機需提前4小時抵達機場…今日5件事

🎞️搭機需提前4小時抵達機場…今日5件事
🎞️油價大跳水回落至85美元…今日5件事

🎞️油價大跳水回落至85美元…今日5件事

熱門新聞

經過多年打拚，樂叔叔與徐娟的經濟基礎都不錯，身體狀況尚佳，推動他們走入婚姻的最大因素便是愛情。(圖片由徐娟提供)

七旬初戀 銀髮華人譜黃昏情緣

2026-03-09 02:24
紐約市樓宇局表示，紐約市在1月向非法出租房間的房產業主開出了近40萬元的罰單。圖為皇后區社區，僅為示意圖。(本報檔案照)

非法短租與改建房屋 紐約法拉盛房主被重罰

2026-03-11 15:51
專門研發空中計程車技術的Archer Aviation。(取自Archer Aviation官網)

避開塞車 紐約市將試行空中計程車 到3大機場最快只要5分鐘

2026-03-15 07:22
曾經被視為鐵飯碗的文員、翻譯、客服及數據處理崗位，正處於被AI替代的風口浪尖。示意圖。（取自123RF）

紐約客談／時薪漲到30元？這些職位恐不再請人 讓AI取代

2026-03-11 13:36
皇后區地檢處說，警方在皇后區牙買加灣野生動物保護區尋獲了包含頭顱、腿部與手臂在內的阿里的其餘遺骸。(取自谷歌地圖，圖為牙買加灣野生動物保護區)

網戀結緣相差41歲 紐約皇后區74歲翁殺妻碎屍

2026-03-12 21:07
「永發」餐館歇業期間，這座樓下為店面、樓上為住家的商住樓老店門窗緊閉。(谷歌地圖)

紐約上州華人餐館老闆被ICE拘8個月後返家 社區歡迎其重開餐館

2026-03-12 12:44

超人氣

更多 >
星國防長：未來數月「不太容易」 籲全民做好準備

星國防長：未來數月「不太容易」 籲全民做好準備
日本不排除派軍艦護航荷莫茲 但坦言有1難題 南韓立場曝光

日本不排除派軍艦護航荷莫茲 但坦言有1難題 南韓立場曝光
安徽女在泰跑趴成裸屍 最後影像曝…被中國男拖上寶馬

安徽女在泰跑趴成裸屍 最後影像曝…被中國男拖上寶馬
夜間關定位硬闖荷莫茲 10艘希臘船「駛進敵人浴缸」船東日賺50萬美元

夜間關定位硬闖荷莫茲 10艘希臘船「駛進敵人浴缸」船東日賺50萬美元
避開塞車 紐約市將試行空中計程車 到3大機場最快只要5分鐘

避開塞車 紐約市將試行空中計程車 到3大機場最快只要5分鐘