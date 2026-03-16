近期活動
03月16日（週一）:
●踏板有氧運動
Step Aerobics
03/16, 10:30am - 12pm
Location: 1501 Jerome Ave., Bronx
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
03月17日（週二）:
●IDNYC 證件續期與預約
IDNYC Renewals and Appointments
03/17, 10am - 4pm
Location: 41-17 Main St., Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月18日（週三）
●免費移民諮詢日
Free Immigration Consultation Day
03/18, 10am - 5pm
Location: 86-07 Broadway, Elmhurst
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月19日（週四）
●法拉盛圖書館中國傳統音樂沙龍
Flushing Library Chinese
Traditional Music Salon
03/19, 2pm – 4pm
Location: 41-17 Main St., Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月20日（週五）
●街頭曲棍球瘋狂日
Street Hockey Madness
03/20, 3pm - 6pm
Location: 765 Manida St., Bronx
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
03月21日（週六）
●農舍家庭日：奇幻纖維之旅
Farmhouse Family Day: Fantastic Fibers
03/21, 11am - 3pm
Location: 5816 Clarendon Rd., Brooklyn
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
03月22日（週日）:
●故事時間與手作活動：青蛙
Story Time and Craft: Frogs
03/22, 11am - 12pm
Location: Greenbelt Nature Center, Staten Island
https://sigreenbelt.org/
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