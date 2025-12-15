我的頻道

澳洲血腥光明節：雪梨海灘槍擊案16死 針對猶太人恐攻

灣區捷運明年票價上調6.2% 平均票價漲30美分

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

12月15日（週一）:

●藝術家公開徵件：BHS第25屆冬季藝術展

Open Call to Artists:

BHS 25th Annual Winter Art Show

12/15, 10am - 3pm

Location: Fort Totten Park

https://www.baysidehistorical.org/

12月16日（週二）:

●展覽：全球思考，在地行動

Exhibition: Think Global. Act Local

12/16, 10am - 4pm

Location: 298 Satterlee St.

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

12月17日（週三）

●電腦基礎入門

Computer Basics

12/17, 11am - 12:30pm

Location: 41-17 Main St., Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

12月18日（週四）

●冬至祝福

Winter Solstice Wishes

12/18, 4pm – 6:30pm

Location: Wave Hill

https://www.wavehill.org/

12月19日（週五）

●靜心拼圖

Mindful Mosaic

12/19, 6pm - 9pm

Location: A.R.R.O.W. Field House

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

12月20日（週六）

親子藝術活動：冬季剪影

Family Art Project: Winter Silhouettes

12/20, 10am - 1pm

Location: Wave Hill

https://www.wavehill.org/

12月21日（週日）:

●冬日奇趣故事與手作

Winter Wonders Story Time and Craft

12/21, 10:30am - 12pm

Location: Greenbelt Nature Center

https://www.eventbrite.com/

俄沙皇珍藏水晶「冬之蛋」御用珠寶商拍出逾3000萬

俄沙皇珍藏水晶「冬之蛋」御用珠寶商拍出逾3000萬
Winter爆與柾國交往慘遭網暴 SM強硬提告…沒否認緋聞

Winter爆與柾國交往慘遭網暴 SM強硬提告…沒否認緋聞
偶像Winter爆熱戀BTS柾國 冰球樂團主唱送祝福

偶像Winter爆熱戀BTS柾國 冰球樂團主唱送祝福
熱門新聞

王志說，自2023年11月購入皇后區法拉盛一棟老屋以來，原本只希望翻修自住，沒想到卻陷入了與地下室房客張麗(化名)的持久拉鋸戰。圖為王志的房屋。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

紐約法拉盛華裔老租客賴租一年 被法警強制搬出

2025-12-11 14:53
紐約私立大學新學院(The New School)面臨財政危機，計畫大量裁員並撤並專業和學院。(取自新學院官網)

紐約這所大學傳將大裁員 華生：留校讀博無望 被迫另尋去處

2025-12-10 19:21
根據國家氣象服務局預報，本周日(12月14日)下午至晚間，紐約市絕大部分區域降雪量達到1吋的概率超過70%。(NWS提供)

北極氣旋來襲 紐約周末今冬首場明顯降雪

2025-12-12 07:08
紐約也因高昂的生活成本而被評為全球居住壓力最大的城市。(記者曹馨元╱攝影)

紐約居住壓力全球第一 生活成本最沉重

2025-12-08 11:06
紐約候任市長曼達尼(左)發出影片教授非法移民如何對付移民局探員執法行動，公開挑釁聯邦的移民執法政策。圖為川普總統11月在白宮接見曼達尼。(美聯社)

紐約候任市長曼達尼發布影片 指導非法移民對抗ICE

2025-12-08 07:44
紐約州由華裔經營的美甲店約2000多家，占據「半壁江山」。與此同時，美甲材料與技術的快速革新，縮短了技師們的學習曲線。圖為彩繪雕花美甲。(邵Kiki提供)

指尖上的版圖…紐約美甲業 韓裔退場華人擴張 內卷加劇

2025-12-11 09:27

台灣老牌鳳梨酥進駐好市多 韓國天團也愛吃

台灣老牌鳳梨酥進駐好市多 韓國天團也愛吃
雪梨海灘槍擊案擴至16死 槍手父子身分曝光 車輛疑掛IS旗幟

雪梨海灘槍擊案擴至16死 槍手父子身分曝光 車輛疑掛IS旗幟
中國學者：統一後5至10年 讓台北達到中國二線城市水準

中國學者：統一後5至10年 讓台北達到中國二線城市水準
美工業落後恐影響軍力 紐時：中國非無敵 美要靠1關鍵翻盤

美工業落後恐影響軍力 紐時：中國非無敵 美要靠1關鍵翻盤
不只是好山好水 調查點名「這個州」居民最長壽

不只是好山好水 調查點名「這個州」居民最長壽