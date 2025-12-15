近期活動
12月15日（週一）:
●藝術家公開徵件：BHS第25屆冬季藝術展
Open Call to Artists:
BHS 25th Annual Winter Art Show
12/15, 10am - 3pm
Location: Fort Totten Park
https://www.baysidehistorical.org/
12月16日（週二）:
●展覽：全球思考，在地行動
Exhibition: Think Global. Act Local
12/16, 10am - 4pm
Location: 298 Satterlee St.
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
12月17日（週三）
●電腦基礎入門
Computer Basics
12/17, 11am - 12:30pm
Location: 41-17 Main St., Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
12月18日（週四）
●冬至祝福
Winter Solstice Wishes
12/18, 4pm – 6:30pm
Location: Wave Hill
https://www.wavehill.org/
12月19日（週五）
●靜心拼圖
Mindful Mosaic
12/19, 6pm - 9pm
Location: A.R.R.O.W. Field House
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
12月20日（週六）
●親子藝術活動：冬季剪影
Family Art Project: Winter Silhouettes
12/20, 10am - 1pm
Location: Wave Hill
https://www.wavehill.org/
12月21日（週日）:
●冬日奇趣故事與手作
Winter Wonders Story Time and Craft
12/21, 10:30am - 12pm
Location: Greenbelt Nature Center
https://www.eventbrite.com/
