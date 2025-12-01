近期活動
12月01日（週一）:
●樂齡社交：填字遊戲
Senior Social: Crosswords
12/01, 10am - 11am
Location: Virtual
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
12月02日（週二）:
●探索資料庫！
Dive in to Databases!
12/02, 10:30am - 11:30pm
Location: SNFL Room502
https://www.nypl.org/
12月03日（週三）
●椅子瑜珈
Chair Yoga
12/03, 12pm - 1pm
Location: Baychester Library
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
12月04日（週四）
●美式麻將俱樂部
American Mahjong Club
12/04, 1pm – 3pm
Location: 108-19 71 Ave., Forest Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
12月05日（週五）
●英語會話練習小組
English Practice Conversation Group
12/05, 1:30pm - 3pm
Location: 79-50 Bell Blvd., Hollis Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
12月06日（週六）
●燈光節：公園裡的聖誕老人
Festival of Lights: Santa in the Park
12/06, 11am - 2pm
Location: Marine Park
https://www.marineparkalliance.org/
12月07日（週日）:
●小小昆蟲好夥伴！
Bug Buddies!
12/07, 11am - 12:30pm
Location: Queens Farm Park
https://www.queensfarm.org/
