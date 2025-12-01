12月01日（週一）:

●樂齡社交：填字遊戲

Senior Social: Crosswords

12/01, 10am - 11am

Location: Virtual

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

12月02日（週二）:

●探索資料庫！

Dive in to Databases!

12/02, 10:30am - 11:30pm

Location: SNFL Room502

https://www.nypl.org/

12月03日（週三）

●椅子瑜珈

Chair Yoga

12/03, 12pm - 1pm

Location: Baychester Library

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

12月04日（週四）

●美式麻將俱樂部

American Mahjong Club

12/04, 1pm – 3pm

Location: 108-19 71 Ave., Forest Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

12月05日（週五）

●英語會話練習小組

English Practice Conversation Group

12/05, 1:30pm - 3pm

Location: 79-50 Bell Blvd., Hollis Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

12月06日（週六）

●燈光節：公園裡的聖誕老人

Festival of Lights: Santa in the Park

12/06, 11am - 2pm

Location: Marine Park

https://www.marineparkalliance.org/

12月07日（週日）:

●小小昆蟲好夥伴！

Bug Buddies!

12/07, 11am - 12:30pm

Location: Queens Farm Park

https://www.queensfarm.org/