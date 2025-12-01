我的頻道

紐約訊
12月01日（週一）:

●樂齡社交：填字遊戲

Senior Social: Crosswords

12/01, 10am - 11am

Location: Virtual

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

12月02日（週二）:

●探索資料庫！

Dive in to Databases!

12/02, 10:30am - 11:30pm

Location: SNFL Room502

https://www.nypl.org/

12月03日（週三）

●椅子瑜珈

Chair Yoga

12/03, 12pm - 1pm

Location: Baychester Library

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

12月04日（週四）

●美式麻將俱樂部

American Mahjong Club

12/04, 1pm – 3pm

Location: 108-19 71 Ave., Forest Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

12月05日（週五）

●英語會話練習小組

English Practice Conversation Group

12/05, 1:30pm - 3pm

Location: 79-50 Bell Blvd., Hollis Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

12月06日（週六）

●燈光節：公園裡的聖誕老人

Festival of Lights: Santa in the Park

12/06, 11am - 2pm

Location: Marine Park

https://www.marineparkalliance.org/

12月07日（週日）:

●小小昆蟲好夥伴！

Bug Buddies!

12/07, 11am - 12:30pm

Location: Queens Farm Park

https://www.queensfarm.org/

熱門新聞

華埠再現大規模抗議ICE衝突，數百示威者與警方爆發推撞。(市議員Chris Marte提供)

ICE突擊華埠 百餘人抗議爆衝突 10多名示威者被逮捕

2025-11-30 07:38
王悅綺勇奪今年紐約州高中跳水1米板冠軍，已被哈佛大學提前錄取。(張Nancy提供)

長島高中華裔女生王悅綺獲跳水金牌 被哈佛提前錄取

2025-11-25 07:17
兩名華裔紐約居民於23日下午被發現陳屍大西洋城知名的博加塔(Borgata)酒店客房內，死因離奇，目前仍在調查。死者為一名男子與一名女子。(博加塔官網)

紐約2華人大西洋城酒店離奇身亡 女頸椎折斷男自我刺傷

2025-11-26 15:26
聯邦農業部新規將導致紐約州3萬5000名合法綠卡居民失去糧食券資格，遭紐約領銜的21州及華盛頓特區檢察長聯盟提告。(記者范航瑜╱攝影)

綠卡居民失領糧食券資格 紐約州領銜提告

2025-11-27 06:29
美國國家氣象局的預報顯示，本周紐約和新澤西可能再迎一波冬季天氣，一場沿海風暴將於12月2日(周二)橫掃這些地區。紐約市以北地段可能將在當日迎來積雪，紐約市內則更有降雨的可能。(記者范航瑜╱攝影)

紐約本周再迎冬季風暴 這些地區恐積雪

2025-11-30 15:40
川普總統(左)與造訪白宮的紐約候任市長曼達尼握手。(路透)

曼達尼：我仍認為川普是法西斯及暴君

2025-11-23 11:37

