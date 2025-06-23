我的頻道

伊朗如何封鎖荷莫茲海峽？布水雷或擊沉自家船癱瘓水道

伊朗將再次「苦吞毒藥」選擇妥協？還是讓衝突升級？

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

06月23日（週一）:

●運動球場

Athletic Courts

6/23，9am-10am

Location：Torsney Playground

https://www.nyc.gov/events/

06月24日（週二）:

●Olay與Secret夏日氣泡狂歡派對

Olay & Secret Summer Fizz Extravaganza

6/24， 12pm-7pm

Location：393 BroadwayNew York,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月25日（週三）

●水彩入門畫

Creative Aging: Introduction to Watercolors

6/25, 10:30am - 12:30pm

Location:21-45 31 Street, Astoria

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月26日（週四）

●美式麻將俱樂部

American Mahjong Club

6/26, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Location:108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月27日（週五）

●臉部彩繪與DJ派對

Face Painting and DJ Party

6/27, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:86-07 Broadway,Elmhurst

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月28日（週六）

●糖果扭扭氣球秀

Candy Twisted Balloon Show

6/28, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Location:218-13 Linden Boulevard,Cambria Heights

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

06月29日（週日）:

●林肯中心2025夏季城市活動

Lincoln Center Summer for the City 2025

6/29， 10 am-10pm

Location:Lincoln Center PlazaNew York,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

熱門新聞

蘭德於下午4時左右被釋。聯邦檢察官辦公室表示正在調查其行為，之後再決定是否起訴。(美聯社)

市主計長蘭德護送移民時遭ICE拘捕 聯邦指控妨礙執法

2025-06-17 19:39
Q44公車行經緬街，是通勤族搭乘首選。(記者尤昱程╱攝影)

紐約法拉盛華翁OMNY付款 不熟操作未能即時出示紀錄遭MTA開罰

2025-06-17 07:48
皇后區地區檢察官凱茲(Melinda Katz)20日宣布，七名17歲青少年因涉嫌在法拉盛凱辛納走廊公園對兩名華裔少女施以集體暴力，被大陪審團正式以25項重罪起訴。(記者高雲兒╱攝影)

紐約法拉盛華裔少女遭群毆 7青少年被控謀殺未遂等重罪

2025-06-20 18:48
紐約市皇后區一所特殊高中的副校長迪亞茲(Hector L. Diaz)，因遭13名女學生指控行為不當，日前已被教育局緊急調離職位。(取自領英)

紐約特殊高中副校長涉不當對待亞裔女學生 13人投訴

2025-06-21 15:52
布碌崙南區地鐵站日前發生一起仇恨犯罪，警方正通緝該名男嫌犯。(市警提供)

紐約布碌崙地鐵站爆仇恨犯罪 女遭罵「滾回國」還被打

2025-06-18 12:05
賀立寧。(取自X@國王郡民主黨郡委員會)

葛謨助理賀立寧閃辭 被爆曾任中資高層、隱瞞對中關係

2025-06-15 16:27

美軍轟炸伊朗 中國外交部最新表態

轟炸前、轟炸後／美精準打擊 衛星圖揭伊朗核設施重創

行動代號「午夜鐵鎚」奇襲伊朗 美防長：美軍已節制

美鑽地彈轟伊朗核設施 衛星圖曝6巨坑 分析指仍有2疑點

63歲馬景濤直播暈倒頭部重摔 21秒短片揭現況

