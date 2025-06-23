近期活動
06月23日（週一）:
●運動球場
Athletic Courts
6/23，9am-10am
Location：Torsney Playground
https://www.nyc.gov/events/
06月24日（週二）:
●Olay與Secret夏日氣泡狂歡派對
Olay & Secret Summer Fizz Extravaganza
6/24， 12pm-7pm
Location：393 BroadwayNew York,
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
06月25日（週三）
●水彩入門畫
Creative Aging: Introduction to Watercolors
6/25, 10:30am - 12:30pm
Location:21-45 31 Street, Astoria
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月26日（週四）
●美式麻將俱樂部
American Mahjong Club
6/26, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Location:108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月27日（週五）
●臉部彩繪與DJ派對
Face Painting and DJ Party
6/27, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:86-07 Broadway,Elmhurst
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月28日（週六）
●糖果扭扭氣球秀
Candy Twisted Balloon Show
6/28, 12:00pm - 1:00pm
Location:218-13 Linden Boulevard,Cambria Heights
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
06月29日（週日）:
●林肯中心2025夏季城市活動
Lincoln Center Summer for the City 2025
6/29， 10 am-10pm
Location:Lincoln Center PlazaNew York,
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
