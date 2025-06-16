我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

明州2議員遭槍擊 警43小時抓到57歲兇嫌

WSJ：川馬短暫翻臉 DOGE員工擔心自己也被裁掉

近期活動

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

06月16日（週一）:

●上城藝術展

Uptown Arts Stroll

6/16， All day

Location：Events north of West 135th Street

https://www.nyc.gov/events/

06月17日（週二）:

●Park Slope農夫市集

Down to Earth Park Slope Farmers Market

6/17， 6am-6pm

Location：Museum Mile,New York

https://www.nyc.gov/events/

06月18日（週三）

●排排舞

Line Dancing

6/18， 9am-11am

Location:Handball Court in Betsy Head Park

https://www.nyc.gov/events/

06月19日（週四）

●哥倫比亞星期四市集

Columbia Thursday

6/19, 8AM-5PM

Location:W 113 ST and W 116 ST,Manhattan

https://www.nyc.gov/events/

06月20日（週五）

●時代廣場夏至慶典

Solstice in Times Square

6/20, All Day

Location:Times Square

https://www.nyc.gov/events/

06月21日（週六）

紐約市公共海灘

NYC Public Beaches

6/21, 10am-6pm

Location:NYC Public Beaches Citywide

https://www.nyc.gov/events/

06月22日（週日）:

●森林小丘綠色市集

Forest Hills Greenmarket Sunday

6/22, 8am-5pm

Location:QUEENS BLVD between 69 RD and 70 AVE

https://www.nyc.gov/events/

紐約市

上一則

葛謨助理賀立寧閃辭 被爆曾任中資高層、隱瞞對中關係

下一則

校安人力銳減 成市長選戰焦點
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

金針菇受汙召回 與2月前是同一家布碌崙食品公司

金針菇受汙召回 與2月前是同一家布碌崙食品公司
近期活動

近期活動
理念一致 教育倡議團體PLACE NYC背書葛謨

理念一致 教育倡議團體PLACE NYC背書葛謨
近期活動

近期活動

熱門新聞

白石鎮一帶靜謐，大多為住宅區。(取自Google街景)

紐約白石鎮遭匪持槍入室搶劫 亞裔一家五口被綁地下室

2025-06-09 19:53
警方公布兩名嫌犯照片，呼籲民眾協助辨識。(市警提供)

紐約白石鎮入室劫案是他們幹的 議員支持擁槍自衛：助辦照

2025-06-11 11:51
要求房東負擔仲介費的「公寓租賃費用公平法案」(又稱FARE法案)將於11日(周三)生效。(記者范航瑜／攝影)

紐約市租客無須付高額仲介費 改由房東負擔 11日生效

2025-06-10 07:43
紐約市皇后區居民近日在自家庭院發現一台用黑色膠帶包覆的手機，專家說這可能是不法分子用來監視屋主的手法。庭院示意圖，非新聞事件圖。（取材自pexels.com@Michael Morse）

紐約婦在自家院子撿到「黑盒子」 竟是竊賊監視裝置

2025-06-12 19:35
抗議者日前在曼哈頓舉行的示威活動中高舉支持洛杉磯抗爭、反對軍隊入城的標語。(記者許君達╱攝影)

抗議川普集權 紐約、長島「不要國王」遍地開花

2025-06-14 07:46
納蘇郡警方近日偵破一起針對長者的重大詐騙案。經調查，嫌犯為現年44歲、住在法拉盛的華裔男子陳登進。(取自納蘇郡警方)

專騙長者？紐約法拉盛華男得手數萬元 還有其他受害人嗎

2025-06-13 12:41

超人氣

更多 >
好市多新款蛋糕上架 網友讚「不甜，好吃」

好市多新款蛋糕上架 網友讚「不甜，好吃」
以色列過去48小時籲美國參戰打伊朗 川普說話了

以色列過去48小時籲美國參戰打伊朗 川普說話了
超市買剛出爐烤雞建議兩個時段 好市多有一貼心提醒

超市買剛出爐烤雞建議兩個時段 好市多有一貼心提醒
一文看懂伊朗火力 「烈士」飛彈首曝光 以防空扛得住？

一文看懂伊朗火力 「烈士」飛彈首曝光 以防空扛得住？
71歲伊萬「下課」 深夜落寞搭機離開中國 沒球迷送行

71歲伊萬「下課」 深夜落寞搭機離開中國 沒球迷送行