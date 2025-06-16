近期活動
06月16日（週一）:
●上城藝術展
Uptown Arts Stroll
6/16， All day
Location：Events north of West 135th Street
https://www.nyc.gov/events/
06月17日（週二）:
●Park Slope農夫市集
Down to Earth Park Slope Farmers Market
6/17， 6am-6pm
Location：Museum Mile,New York
https://www.nyc.gov/events/
06月18日（週三）
●排排舞
Line Dancing
6/18， 9am-11am
Location:Handball Court in Betsy Head Park
https://www.nyc.gov/events/
06月19日（週四）
●哥倫比亞星期四市集
Columbia Thursday
6/19, 8AM-5PM
Location:W 113 ST and W 116 ST,Manhattan
https://www.nyc.gov/events/
06月20日（週五）
●時代廣場夏至慶典
Solstice in Times Square
6/20, All Day
Location:Times Square
https://www.nyc.gov/events/
06月21日（週六）
●紐約市公共海灘
NYC Public Beaches
6/21, 10am-6pm
Location:NYC Public Beaches Citywide
https://www.nyc.gov/events/
06月22日（週日）:
●森林小丘綠色市集
Forest Hills Greenmarket Sunday
6/22, 8am-5pm
Location:QUEENS BLVD between 69 RD and 70 AVE
https://www.nyc.gov/events/
