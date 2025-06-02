近期活動
06月02日（週一）:
●布萊恩公園音樂椅遊戲
Bryant Park Musical Chairs
6/2，6:30 PM-7:30 PM
Location：Bryant Park,New York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
06月03日（週二）:
●高線公園導覽：從鐵路到花園
High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers
6/3， 6pm-7:30pm
Location：High Line at Little West 12th Street
https://www.thehighline.org/events/stargazing/
06月04日（週三）
●國家乳酪日活動
Murray's National Cheese Day
6/4，4:00 PM-7:00 PM
Location:254 Bleecker StreetNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
06月05日（週四）
●閃耀之夜：紐約篇
Sparkling Sessions: New York
6/5,7:00 PM-10:00 PM
Location:95 Delancey StreetNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
06月06日（週五）
●紐約愛樂公園音樂會
New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks
6/6, 8pm
Location:Prospect Park, Brooklyn
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
06月07日（週六）
●Good Culture快閃美食活動
Good Culture Culture Counter
6/7,12:00 PM-6:00 PM
Location:Union SquareNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
06月08日（週日）:
●陽光樂趣兒童節
Complete Playground Fun in the Sun Children's Day
6/8,10:00 AM-2:00 PM
Location:30 Broad Street,New York,
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
