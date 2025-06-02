我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

川普基本盤拉警報？沒讀大學白人選民每屆大選少2%

「央行界教父」費雪辭世 柏南克、德拉基都是他的學生

近期活動

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

06月02日（週一）:

●布萊恩公園音樂椅遊戲

Bryant Park Musical Chairs

6/2，6:30 PM-7:30 PM

Location：Bryant Park,New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月03日（週二）:

●高線公園導覽：從鐵路到花園

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers

6/3， 6pm-7:30pm

Location：High Line at Little West 12th Street

https://www.thehighline.org/events/stargazing/

06月04日（週三）

●國家乳酪日活動

Murray's National Cheese Day

6/4，4:00 PM-7:00 PM

Location:254 Bleecker StreetNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月05日（週四）

●閃耀之夜：紐約篇

Sparkling Sessions: New York

6/5,7:00 PM-10:00 PM

Location:95 Delancey StreetNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月06日（週五）

●紐約愛樂公園音樂會

New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks

6/6, 8pm

Location:Prospect Park, Brooklyn

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月07日（週六）

●Good Culture快閃美食活動

Good Culture Culture Counter

6/7,12:00 PM-6:00 PM

Location:Union SquareNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月08日（週日）:

●陽光樂趣兒童節

Complete Playground Fun in the Sun Children's Day

6/8,10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Location:30 Broad Street,New York,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

曼哈頓 中央公園

上一則

紐約地鐵襲擊案激增19% 警員躍主要攻擊目標

下一則

亞裔社區中心兒童嘉年華熱鬧登場 上千名華裔親子參加
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

州預算提高企業承擔MTA稅收 引爆兩黨爭議

州預算提高企業承擔MTA稅收 引爆兩黨爭議
全美人口出走潮 洛杉磯稱冠

全美人口出走潮 洛杉磯稱冠
新州城大併入肯大 改名肯恩澤西城市大學

新州城大併入肯大 改名肯恩澤西城市大學
近期活動

近期活動

熱門新聞

多位移民律師指出，近期，不少居住紐約的非公民身分者在自海外返美時，遭到機場海關與邊境保護局(CBP)人員的嚴格盤查。(路透)

近期非公民紐約客在機場頻遭盤查、檢查手機 律師這樣建議

2025-05-26 09:08
多位華裔長者也在會中分享切身經驗，擔心社安金削減影響他們的日常生活。(記者高雲兒╱攝影)

「工作繳稅換來的」社安金如被砍 華裔長者：怎麼吃飯？

2025-05-28 18:21
華人裝修業者輕信一新澤西客戶是中國高官，本著信任和崇拜的心態，未與對方簽合同便先行墊資開工，結果事後對方不認帳並拒絕付款，損失總額近7萬元。圖僅示意，為新澤西州豪宅社區。(本報記者／攝影)

輕信客戶是中國高官 華人裝修商未簽合同被坑7萬

2025-05-30 20:00
根據居住在賭檔對面目擊者提供影片可見，警方將一蓋著白布的擔架抬出地下室，目擊者也在影片中對疑似出人命的案件表示震驚。(受訪者提供)

布碌崙8大道深夜血案 華人賭檔糾紛武鬥致兩傷

2025-05-31 17:53
華人電召車司機表示，來回曼哈頓華埠的車單正在逐年下降。(記者鄭怡嫣╱攝影)

電召車司機 見證曼哈頓華埠人潮與生機衰退

2025-05-31 07:42
美國國務院28日宣布，擬撤銷部分中國在美留學生的學生簽證，包含與中國共產黨有關係的中國學生。(記者范航瑜╱攝影)

美將取消部分中生簽證 專家警告後果嚴重

2025-05-30 07:28

超人氣

更多 >
鍾漢良悔拒演「甄嬛傳」 導演記仇14年這部戲被虐失聲

鍾漢良悔拒演「甄嬛傳」 導演記仇14年這部戲被虐失聲
孫中山長孫女孫穗瑛在美辭世 曾致函馬英九談孫家後代嫡庶分

孫中山長孫女孫穗瑛在美辭世 曾致函馬英九談孫家後代嫡庶分
烏版木馬屠城 俄41架戰略轟炸機被毀損失70億美元

烏版木馬屠城 俄41架戰略轟炸機被毀損失70億美元
不用拚命打掃 74歲媽媽家如何做到少物又乾淨？

不用拚命打掃 74歲媽媽家如何做到少物又乾淨？
美27州今日起可能出現極光 地磁風暴來了

美27州今日起可能出現極光 地磁風暴來了