06月02日（週一）:

●布萊恩公園音樂椅遊戲

Bryant Park Musical Chairs

6/2，6:30 PM-7:30 PM

Location：Bryant Park,New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月03日（週二）:

●高線公園導覽：從鐵路到花園

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers

6/3， 6pm-7:30pm

Location：High Line at Little West 12th Street

https://www.thehighline.org/events/stargazing/

06月04日（週三）

●國家乳酪日活動

Murray's National Cheese Day

6/4，4:00 PM-7:00 PM

Location:254 Bleecker StreetNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月05日（週四）

●閃耀之夜：紐約篇

Sparkling Sessions: New York

6/5,7:00 PM-10:00 PM

Location:95 Delancey StreetNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月06日（週五）

●紐約愛樂公園音樂會

New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks

6/6, 8pm

Location:Prospect Park, Brooklyn

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月07日（週六）

●Good Culture快閃美食活動

Good Culture Culture Counter

6/7,12:00 PM-6:00 PM

Location:Union SquareNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月08日（週日）:

●陽光樂趣兒童節

Complete Playground Fun in the Sun Children's Day

6/8,10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Location:30 Broad Street,New York,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/