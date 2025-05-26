我的頻道

中國軍事雜誌：犯台最佳時機是「颱風前上班日下午」、可不戰而勝

美籍台灣中青年 三理由紛紛選擇海歸

近期活動

紐約訊
05月26日（週一）:

●國殤日街頭集市

Memorial Day Street Fair

5/26，10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Location：from Liberty to Rector Street

https://www.clubfreetime.com/new-york-city-nyc/

05月27日（週二）:

●公園觀星

Stargazing in the Park

5/27，8:15 pm to 9:30 pm

Location：High Line at Little West 12th Street

https://www.thehighline.org/events/stargazing/

05月28日（週三）

●划獨木舟欣賞曼哈頓景色

Kayaking with View of Lower Manhattan

5/28，5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Location:555 12th Avenue at West 44th Street

https://manhattankayak.com/

05月29日（週四）

●2025年曼哈頓懸日

Manhattanhenge May 2025

5/29， 8pm-8:30pm

Location:14th Street,23rd Street,34th Street,42nd Street,57th Street

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月30日（週五）

●小飛象掉落

Dumbo Drop

5/30， 4pm-7pm

Location:Washington Street，Brooklyn,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月31日（週六）

●YAI中央公園挑戰賽

YAI Central Park Challenge

5/31， 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

Location:West 72nd StreetNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

06月01日（週日）:

●與 CityPickle 一起參加哈德遜廣場活力一小時

Hudson Yards Power Hour with CityPickle

6/1，12pm-7pm

Location:10 Hudson YardsNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

曼哈頓 中央公園

哈佛中國留學生：遲早會離美 我在這看不到未來

華埠「踏踏青文化節」展現亞太多元面貌
