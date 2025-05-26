近期活動
05月26日（週一）:
●國殤日街頭集市
Memorial Day Street Fair
5/26，10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Location：from Liberty to Rector Street
https://www.clubfreetime.com/new-york-city-nyc/
05月27日（週二）:
●公園觀星
Stargazing in the Park
5/27，8:15 pm to 9:30 pm
Location：High Line at Little West 12th Street
https://www.thehighline.org/events/stargazing/
05月28日（週三）
●划獨木舟欣賞曼哈頓景色
Kayaking with View of Lower Manhattan
5/28，5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Location:555 12th Avenue at West 44th Street
https://manhattankayak.com/
05月29日（週四）
●2025年曼哈頓懸日
Manhattanhenge May 2025
5/29， 8pm-8:30pm
Location:14th Street,23rd Street,34th Street,42nd Street,57th Street
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月30日（週五）
●小飛象掉落
Dumbo Drop
5/30， 4pm-7pm
Location:Washington Street，Brooklyn,
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月31日（週六）
●YAI中央公園挑戰賽
YAI Central Park Challenge
5/31， 8:00 AM-12:00 PM
Location:West 72nd StreetNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
06月01日（週日）:
●與 CityPickle 一起參加哈德遜廣場活力一小時
Hudson Yards Power Hour with CityPickle
6/1，12pm-7pm
Location:10 Hudson YardsNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
哈佛中國留學生：遲早會離美 我在這看不到未來
