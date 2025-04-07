我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

何時放下關稅大刀？川普給出答案了

南加男子未下單卻連收50包裹？你猜亞馬遜怎回答

近期活動

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

【請放在新聞網上】：

04月07日（週一）:

●林肯中心「大傘藝術節」

Lincoln Center Big Umbrella Festival

4/7,11:00 am–6:00 pm

Location：Lincoln Center Plaza, New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月08日（週二）:

●野餐快閃！100份免費野餐套裝

Blank Street Press for Picnic

4/8：Check @blankstreet on IG at 8am for the time each day

Location：5th Ave & 31st St，New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月09日（週三）

●春日鑽石畫體驗

Spring Diamond Art Painting for Adults

4/9, 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Location：1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

04月10日（週四）

●茱莉小屋

Jolie Shack

4/10, 9am - 7pm

Location:Prince between Mercer & Broadway,New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events

04月11日（週五）

●「意想不到的薩凡納”移動之旅

Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour

4/11， 12pm-6pm

Location:Union SquareNew York,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月12日（週六）

●舞會禮服免費贈送活動

Prom Attire Giveaway Event

4/12, 11:00am - 4:00pm

Location:218-13 Linden Boulevard, Cambria Heights

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

04月13日（週日）:

●樂高商店復活節活動

Easter Fun at the LEGO Store

4/13， 12pm-2pm

Location:636 5th AvenueNew York,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

復活節 Boulevard

上一則

紐約華男持刀砍4外甥女 被警槍擊重傷

下一則

拚住房政策 蘭德提全面改造政府樓
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

近期活動

近期活動
頂尖視網膜團隊VRMNY推出當天視網膜檢查服務

頂尖視網膜團隊VRMNY推出當天視網膜檢查服務
洋基27日開幕戰 MTA推出百年復古列車 中央車站出發

洋基27日開幕戰 MTA推出百年復古列車 中央車站出發
近期活動

近期活動

熱門新聞

布碌崙(布魯克林)班森賀一戶華人家庭6日發生家暴事件，警方在現場調查。(記者胡聲橋/攝影)

紐約華男持刀砍4外甥女 被警槍擊重傷

2025-04-06 17:13
長島華裔針灸師劉君怡被控以虛假治療紀錄騙取包括「紅藍卡」福利在內的保險報銷數千萬元，近日認罪，並認罰近4000萬元。(美聯社)

出手闊綽又賄絡 長島華裔針灸師健保欺詐罰4000萬

2025-03-30 19:51
即日起，市民必須把所有食物殘渣、受汙染的紙類與庭院廢棄物，與一般垃圾分開，放置在如圖所示的指定棕色垃圾桶內，否則將被罰款。(市長辦公室提供)

紐約市廚餘回收新規4/1上路 違規至少罰25元

2025-04-01 07:45
市主計長蘭德呼籲紐約市法務部提告特斯拉公司，理由是他將精力轉移到公司運營之外且言行對品牌構成了危害，導致股價暴跌。(美聯社)

特斯拉股價暴跌 讓紐約養老金帳戶蒸發4億 市主計長要告馬斯克

2025-04-03 14:48
華策會因舉辦移民講座遭監督團體指控是在教人逃避執法，華策會澄清指出，講座內容都是教導民眾認識法律。圖為移民與海關執法局人員拘捕無證客。(路透)

宣導應對ICE講座遭舉報 引發華社寒蟬效應

2025-04-05 07:42
長島華裔針灸師劉君怡被控以虛假治療紀錄騙取包括「紅藍卡」福利在內的保險報銷數千萬元，近日認罪，並認罰近4000萬元。(美聯社)

健保欺詐罪成 長島華裔針灸師認罰4000萬

2025-03-31 11:52

超人氣

更多 >
川普對等關稅有3真正目的？分析師：企圖心遠超一般想像

川普對等關稅有3真正目的？分析師：企圖心遠超一般想像
紐約華男持刀砍4外甥女 被警槍擊重傷

紐約華男持刀砍4外甥女 被警槍擊重傷
旅行慢遊篇／這5國 最適合銀髮族旅遊

旅行慢遊篇／這5國 最適合銀髮族旅遊
新書曝：大選隔日 川普對賀錦麗說了「這句話」

新書曝：大選隔日 川普對賀錦麗說了「這句話」
54歲影后稱霸紅毯 南韓「第一美胸」連名醫都讚嘆

54歲影后稱霸紅毯 南韓「第一美胸」連名醫都讚嘆