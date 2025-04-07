【請放在新聞網上】：

04月07日（週一）:

●林肯中心「大傘藝術節」

Lincoln Center Big Umbrella Festival

4/7,11:00 am–6:00 pm

Location：Lincoln Center Plaza, New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月08日（週二）:

●野餐快閃！100份免費野餐套裝

Blank Street Press for Picnic

4/8：Check @blankstreet on IG at 8am for the time each day

Location：5th Ave & 31st St，New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月09日（週三）

●春日鑽石畫體驗

Spring Diamond Art Painting for Adults

4/9, 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Location：1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

04月10日（週四）

●茱莉小屋

Jolie Shack

4/10, 9am - 7pm

Location:Prince between Mercer & Broadway,New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events

04月11日（週五）

●「意想不到的薩凡納”移動之旅

Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour

4/11， 12pm-6pm

Location:Union SquareNew York,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

04月12日（週六）

●舞會禮服免費贈送活動

Prom Attire Giveaway Event

4/12, 11:00am - 4:00pm

Location:218-13 Linden Boulevard , Cambria Heights

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

04月13日（週日）:

●樂高商店復活節 活動

Easter Fun at the LEGO Store

4/13， 12pm-2pm

Location:636 5th AvenueNew York,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/