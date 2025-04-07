近期活動
04月07日（週一）:
●林肯中心「大傘藝術節」
Lincoln Center Big Umbrella Festival
4/7,11:00 am–6:00 pm
Location：Lincoln Center Plaza, New York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
04月08日（週二）:
●野餐快閃！100份免費野餐套裝
Blank Street Press for Picnic
4/8：Check @blankstreet on IG at 8am for the time each day
Location：5th Ave & 31st St，New York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
04月09日（週三）
●春日鑽石畫體驗
Spring Diamond Art Painting for Adults
4/9, 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Location：1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
04月10日（週四）
●茱莉小屋
Jolie Shack
4/10, 9am - 7pm
Location:Prince between Mercer & Broadway,New York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events
04月11日（週五）
●「意想不到的薩凡納”移動之旅
Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour
4/11， 12pm-6pm
Location:Union SquareNew York,
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
04月12日（週六）
●舞會禮服免費贈送活動
Prom Attire Giveaway Event
4/12, 11:00am - 4:00pm
Location:218-13 Linden Boulevard, Cambria Heights
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
04月13日（週日）:
●樂高商店復活節活動
Easter Fun at the LEGO Store
4/13， 12pm-2pm
Location:636 5th AvenueNew York,
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
