近期活動
03月17日（週一）:
●第264屆聖派翠克節遊行！
The 264th St. Patrick's Day Parade!
3/17， 11am-4:30pm
Location：44th Street, marching up Fifth Avenue
https://www.timeout.com/newyork/
03月18日（週二）:
●紐約蘭花展
The Orchid Show in NYC guide
3/18-4/27
Location：2900 Southern Blvd，Bronx
https://www.nybg.org/event/
03月19日（週三）
●紐約市政廳導覽
Tour of New York City Hall
3/19， 12pm
Location：City Hall, NYC
https://www.clubfreetime.com/
03月20日（週四）
●女性歷史月活動
Brooklyn Made Women’s History Month - City Point
3/20， 6pm-8pm
Location:445 Albee Square WestBrooklyn,
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
03月21日（週五）
●成人手工刺繡
Hand Embroidery for Adults
3/21, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Location:108-41 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月22日（週六）
●長者木炭畫入門
Creative Aging: Simple Steps to Charcoal Drawing, Part 2
3/22, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Location:108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月23日（週日）:
●小小發明家
Virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group
3/23, 12:30pm - 1:30pm
Location：41-17 Main Street, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
