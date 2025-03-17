我的頻道

為攻台做準備？解放軍新型登陸駁船曝光

金秀賢爆劈腿？交往金賽綸也愛Wonder Girls的她

近期活動

紐約訊
03月17日（週一）:

●第264屆聖派翠克節遊行！

The 264th St. Patrick's Day Parade!

3/17， 11am-4:30pm

Location：44th Street, marching up Fifth Avenue

https://www.timeout.com/newyork/

03月18日（週二）:

●紐約蘭花展

The Orchid Show in NYC guide

3/18-4/27

Location：2900 Southern Blvd，Bronx

https://www.nybg.org/event/

03月19日（週三）

紐約市政廳導覽

Tour of New York City Hall

3/19， 12pm

Location：City Hall, NYC

https://www.clubfreetime.com/

03月20日（週四）

●女性歷史月活動

Brooklyn Made Women’s History Month - City Point

3/20， 6pm-8pm

Location:445 Albee Square WestBrooklyn,

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

03月21日（週五）

●成人手工刺繡

Hand Embroidery for Adults

3/21, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:108-41 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月22日（週六）

●長者木炭畫入門

Creative Aging: Simple Steps to Charcoal Drawing, Part 2

3/22, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Location:108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月23日（週日）:

●小小發明家

Virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group

3/23, 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Location：41-17 Main Street, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

生食、狩獵型貓糧 疑致貓染禽流感亡
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

聯邦對庇護政策打擊升級 司法部查曼哈頓中城移民收容所

聖派翠克節

您有關於健康保險的問題嗎 紐約巿政府老齡事務部提供專線解惑

