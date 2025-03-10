我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

馬英九遭台移民署約談 調查訪台中生脫口「中國台北」涉違規

網紅分析5款汽車「絕對不買」全是歐洲豪車

近期活動

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

03月10日（週一）:

●免費報稅協助

Get In-Person Tax Help and File for Free

3/10, 10:00am - 5:00pm

Location：41-17 Main Street, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月11日（週二）:

●樂高搭建

Brick Builders

3/11, 3:00pm - 3:45pm，Kids(6-11)

Location：78-60 73 Place, Glendale

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月12日（週三）

●精靈小屋手作

Fairy House Craft

3/12, 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Location：25-55 Francis Lewis Boulevard

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月13日（週四）

●植物裝飾相框

Plant Part Art with Queens Botanical Garden

3/13, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:35-51 81 Street, Jackson Heights

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月14日（週五）

●與蝴蝶夫人探索世界

Naturama with Ms. Butterfly

3/14, 10:30am - 11:30am

Location:37-44 21 Street, Long Island City

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月15日（週六）

●后疫情時代養生之道

A Must-Have Health Book for the Post-Pandemic

3/15, 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月16日（週日）:

●網上阿茲海默症互助支持小組

Virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group

3/16, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Contact：646-744-2951 or：[email protected]

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

疫情 阿茲海默症 報稅

上一則

紐約長島發生多起山火 霍楚宣布進入緊急狀態

下一則

布碌崙海洋公園建電池儲存設施 居民反對
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

伍澤軒、伍文穗註冊會計師樓三十年經驗的稅務專家

伍澤軒、伍文穗註冊會計師樓三十年經驗的稅務專家
近期活動

近期活動
法拉盛購物贏大獎 將您的收據變獎券

法拉盛購物贏大獎 將您的收據變獎券
近期活動

近期活動

熱門新聞

在哥倫比亞大學領導反以挺巴示威活動的巴勒斯坦裔社運人士哈利勒。(美聯社)

領導反以 巴勒斯坦裔哥大研究生被ICE拘捕 吊銷綠卡

2025-03-09 18:29
遭到司法部起訴的孫雯(右)、胡驍(左)夫婦。（路透）

WSJ：涉任中國代理人 孫雯夫婦在美獲利龐大

2025-03-08 19:20
法拉盛一間超市日前發生誤認顧客行竊強行搜身，造成顧客身心受創。示意圖，非事發地點。（取材自pexels.com@Violetta Ramonaite）

法拉盛超市誤認他行竊強行搜身 七旬華裔長者骨折送醫

2025-03-04 19:33
林慶甫表示，未來幾年餐飲市場仍將處於高度競爭狀態，即使是大型連鎖品牌也未必能穩定獲利，短期內法拉盛的投資環境並不樂觀。(記者尤昱程╱攝影)

經營15年不敵店租飛漲 法拉盛這家台式烘焙坊將熄燈

2025-03-06 19:23
華爾街日報報導指出，檢方指控前紐約州政府華裔官員孫雯(右二)收受中國政府提供的資金，將不法收入挪入母親帳戶以及丈夫胡驍(左二)經營的生意。(本報檔案照)

檢方指控孫雯涉收中資洗錢 不法收入投入母親帳戶及胡驍生意 大買豪宅、豪車

2025-03-09 05:33
一名女子因違規將車輛停放在消防栓前，影響消防員救火，導致致命火災撲救受阻，遭罰4000元成首例。圖為日前法拉盛公寓樓大火。(記者尤昱程╱攝影)

消防栓前違停阻礙救火 她遭重罰4000元、收刑事傳票

2025-03-03 14:05

超人氣

更多 >
前妻直播痛哭「他要逼死我」 王志安報警趕她出門

前妻直播痛哭「他要逼死我」 王志安報警趕她出門
好市多退貨寬鬆 分析師談獲利來源：是「這個」不是熱狗

好市多退貨寬鬆 分析師談獲利來源：是「這個」不是熱狗
領導反以 巴勒斯坦裔哥大研究生被ICE拘捕 吊銷綠卡

領導反以 巴勒斯坦裔哥大研究生被ICE拘捕 吊銷綠卡
川普開出新條件 要澤倫斯基滿足這2點 才肯恢復軍事情報援助

川普開出新條件 要澤倫斯基滿足這2點 才肯恢復軍事情報援助
模範夫妻幻滅？蔡少芬吐17年婚姻真相：哪有什麼神仙愛情…

模範夫妻幻滅？蔡少芬吐17年婚姻真相：哪有什麼神仙愛情…