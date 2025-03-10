03月10日（週一）:

●免費報稅 協助

Get In-Person Tax Help and File for Free

3/10, 10:00am - 5:00pm

Location：41-17 Main Street, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月11日（週二）:

●樂高搭建

Brick Builders

3/11, 3:00pm - 3:45pm，Kids(6-11)

Location：78-60 73 Place, Glendale

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月12日（週三）

●精靈小屋手作

Fairy House Craft

3/12, 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Location：25-55 Francis Lewis Boulevard

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月13日（週四）

●植物裝飾相框

Plant Part Art with Queens Botanical Garden

3/13, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:35-51 81 Street, Jackson Heights

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月14日（週五）

●與蝴蝶夫人探索世界

Naturama with Ms. Butterfly

3/14, 10:30am - 11:30am

Location:37-44 21 Street, Long Island City

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月15日（週六）

●后疫情 時代養生之道

A Must-Have Health Book for the Post-Pandemic

3/15, 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月16日（週日）:

●網上阿茲海默症 互助支持小組

Virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group

3/16, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Contact：646-744-2951 or：[email protected]

https://www.queenslibrary.org/