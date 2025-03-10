近期活動
03月10日（週一）:
●免費報稅協助
Get In-Person Tax Help and File for Free
3/10, 10:00am - 5:00pm
Location：41-17 Main Street, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月11日（週二）:
●樂高搭建
Brick Builders
3/11, 3:00pm - 3:45pm，Kids(6-11)
Location：78-60 73 Place, Glendale
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月12日（週三）
●精靈小屋手作
Fairy House Craft
3/12, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Location：25-55 Francis Lewis Boulevard
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月13日（週四）
●植物裝飾相框
Plant Part Art with Queens Botanical Garden
3/13, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Location:35-51 81 Street, Jackson Heights
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月14日（週五）
●與蝴蝶夫人探索世界
Naturama with Ms. Butterfly
3/14, 10:30am - 11:30am
Location:37-44 21 Street, Long Island City
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月15日（週六）
●后疫情時代養生之道
A Must-Have Health Book for the Post-Pandemic
3/15, 1:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:108-19 71 Avenue, Forest Hills
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月16日（週日）:
●網上阿茲海默症互助支持小組
Virtual Alzheimer’s Support Group
3/16, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Contact：646-744-2951 or：[email protected]
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
上一則
紐約長島發生多起山火 霍楚宣布進入緊急狀態
下一則
FB留言