我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

達美客機又出意外 機艙偵測到煙味 92人班機緊急折返

還是加州人的驕傲嗎 In-N-Out總部將遷田納西

近期活動

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

03月03日（週一）:

●智慧手機入門指導

Digital Inclusion: Smartphone Basics

3/3, 10:30am - 12:30pm

Location：57-04 Marathon Parkway, Little Neck

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月04日（週二）:

●萌寵派對之動物探險

Animal Adventure Series with Party Pets

3/4, 3:30pm - 4:30pm, Kids（6-11）

Location：20-12 Madison Street, Ridgewood

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月05日（週三）

●雨林生態缸製作

Rainforest Terrariums with Queens County Farm

3/5, 3:30pm - 4:30pm, Teens

Location：312 Beach 54 Street, Arverne,

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月06日（週四）

●尊巴舞健身

Shape Up NYC: Zumba

3/6, 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Location:40-20 Broadway, Astoria

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月07日（週五）

●學習鍵盤樂器演奏

Learn How to Play the Keyboard

3/7, 10:15am - 12:15pm

Location:151-10 14 Road, Whitestone

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月08日（週六）

紐約市兒童計畫 - 木偶劇

Puppet Show with NYC Kids Project

3/8, 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Location:14-01 Astoria Boulevard, Astoria

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月09日（週日）:

皇后區植物園-昆蟲大作戰

Bugging Out-Presented by the Queens Botanical Garden

3/9, 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Location:41-17 Main Street, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

植物園 紐約市 皇后區

上一則

紐約市本周氣溫回升「藍色預警」持續到周三

下一則

不滿馬斯克、DOGE…300人特斯拉店前抗議 9人被捕
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

周末好去處╱免費健走、學習製作高架花圃、堆肥

周末好去處╱免費健走、學習製作高架花圃、堆肥
長島市126戶可負擔房開放抽籤 4/11前申請

長島市126戶可負擔房開放抽籤 4/11前申請
近期活動

近期活動
近期活動

近期活動

熱門新聞

長島納蘇郡警察局(Nassau County Police Department)24日發布通報，尋找17歲華裔少女薛嘉琳。(讀者提供)

紐約長島失蹤華人女孩已去世 同學稱其學業優秀

2025-02-25 18:48
長島社區成員近日發起募款活動，以幫助薛嘉琳家屬支付喪禮費用，並舉辦追悼儀式紀念她年輕的生命。(取自gofundme)

長島女孩失蹤兩日後確認死亡 社區募款助家屬

2025-02-27 16:16
包裹上不但被寫滿了「供免費拿取(FREE TO TAKE)」字樣，還遭貼上了一張畫有冰淇淋圖案的紙條。(沈同學提供)

哥大華生宿舍遭歧視 臘腸包裹被打開 感嘆維權難

2025-02-25 07:35
美國司法部長邦迪(Pam Bondi)警告包括紐約州在內的部分州長須遵守聯邦移民法，否則將面臨法律後果。(美聯社)

司法部長警告紐約等藍州：配合聯邦移民法 否則後果自負

2025-02-24 07:33
紐約布碌崙(布魯克林)一家犯罪頻發的麥當勞門市，開始在入口處要求顧客出示身分證件，並禁止未滿20歲的年輕人在沒有家長或有效證件的情況下進入。(擷自Google Maps)

犯罪嚴重 紐約這家麥當勞須出示證件 未成年需父母陪同

2025-02-23 15:41
由於存在誤導和工資欺詐行為，州檢察長詹樂霞向DoorDash提起訴訟，獲得1675萬元賠償金，用於補償2017至2019年間曾為DoorDash送餐的外賣郎。(記者許君達╱攝影)

小費做手腳 外賣平台DoorDash賠外賣郎1675萬

2025-02-25 12:21

超人氣

更多 >
方大同猝逝 不菸不酒超養生 卻戒不掉一壞習慣

方大同猝逝 不菸不酒超養生 卻戒不掉一壞習慣
豪華郵輪遇強風突傾14度「恐怖程度達8.5到10分」16傷

豪華郵輪遇強風突傾14度「恐怖程度達8.5到10分」16傷
綠卡、美籍華人也可能被驅逐 南加ICE大面積行動持續

綠卡、美籍華人也可能被驅逐 南加ICE大面積行動持續
波士頓市長吳弭為持刀襲擊者致哀 挨批「同情錯對象」

波士頓市長吳弭為持刀襲擊者致哀 挨批「同情錯對象」
百萬無證移民被ICE鎖定 將被加速遣返

百萬無證移民被ICE鎖定 將被加速遣返