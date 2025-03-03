03月03日（週一）:

●智慧手機入門指導

Digital Inclusion: Smartphone Basics

3/3, 10:30am - 12:30pm

Location：57-04 Marathon Parkway, Little Neck

03月04日（週二）:

●萌寵派對之動物探險

Animal Adventure Series with Party Pets

3/4, 3:30pm - 4:30pm, Kids（6-11）

Location：20-12 Madison Street, Ridgewood

03月05日（週三）

●雨林生態缸製作

Rainforest Terrariums with Queens County Farm

3/5, 3:30pm - 4:30pm, Teens

Location：312 Beach 54 Street, Arverne,

03月06日（週四）

●尊巴舞健身

Shape Up NYC: Zumba

3/6, 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Location:40-20 Broadway, Astoria

03月07日（週五）

●學習鍵盤樂器演奏

Learn How to Play the Keyboard

3/7, 10:15am - 12:15pm

Location:151-10 14 Road, Whitestone

03月08日（週六）

●紐約市 兒童計畫 - 木偶劇

Puppet Show with NYC Kids Project

3/8, 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Location:14-01 Astoria Boulevard, Astoria

03月09日（週日）:

●皇后區植物園 -昆蟲大作戰

Bugging Out-Presented by the Queens Botanical Garden

3/9, 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Location:41-17 Main Street, Flushing

