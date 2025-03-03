近期活動
03月03日（週一）:
●智慧手機入門指導
Digital Inclusion: Smartphone Basics
3/3, 10:30am - 12:30pm
Location：57-04 Marathon Parkway, Little Neck
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月04日（週二）:
●萌寵派對之動物探險
Animal Adventure Series with Party Pets
3/4, 3:30pm - 4:30pm, Kids（6-11）
Location：20-12 Madison Street, Ridgewood
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月05日（週三）
●雨林生態缸製作
Rainforest Terrariums with Queens County Farm
3/5, 3:30pm - 4:30pm, Teens
Location：312 Beach 54 Street, Arverne,
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月06日（週四）
●尊巴舞健身
Shape Up NYC: Zumba
3/6, 6:00pm - 7:00pm
Location:40-20 Broadway, Astoria
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月07日（週五）
●學習鍵盤樂器演奏
Learn How to Play the Keyboard
3/7, 10:15am - 12:15pm
Location:151-10 14 Road, Whitestone
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月08日（週六）
●紐約市兒童計畫 - 木偶劇
Puppet Show with NYC Kids Project
3/8, 1:00pm - 2:00pm
Location:14-01 Astoria Boulevard, Astoria
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月09日（週日）:
Bugging Out-Presented by the Queens Botanical Garden
3/9, 12:30pm - 1:30pm
Location:41-17 Main Street, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
