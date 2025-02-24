02月24日（週一）:

●鉤針編織俱樂部

Crochet Club

2/24, 2:00pm - 3:45pm

Location：85-12 Main Street, Briarwood

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

02月25日（週二）:

●普通話入門

Introduction to Mandarin

2/25, 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Location：Virtual Passcode: 355697

https://queenslib.org/49pGH

02月26日（週三）

●調製香氣

Making Scents with Queens Botanical Garden

2/26, 3:30pm - 4:15pm

Location：20-12 Madison Street, Ridgewood

02月27日（週四）

●精靈寶可夢日

National Pokémon Day!

2/27, 4:30pm - 5:00pm

Location:118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill

02月28日（週五）

●青少年漫畫與插畫

Manga & Illustration for Teens

2/28, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:47-40 Center Boulevard , Long Island City

03月01日（週六）

●科學實驗室 - 水的由來

CLDC: Saturday Science Lab - Where is the Water?

3/1， 11:00am - 12:15pm

Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

03月02日（週日）:

●親子 藝術

La Catrina – Art Workshop for Families

3/2, 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Location:41-17 Main Street, Flushing

