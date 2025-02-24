我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

演員工會獎／甜茶首封影帝：我想要像麥可喬丹一樣偉大

她每月付400元TikTok學費 現在賣水壺年收逾650萬

近期活動

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

02月24日（週一）:

●鉤針編織俱樂部

Crochet Club

2/24, 2:00pm - 3:45pm

Location：85-12 Main Street, Briarwood

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

02月25日（週二）:

●普通話入門

Introduction to Mandarin

2/25, 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Location：Virtual Passcode: 355697

https://queenslib.org/49pGH

02月26日（週三）

●調製香氣

Making Scents with Queens Botanical Garden

2/26, 3:30pm - 4:15pm

Location：20-12 Madison Street, Ridgewood

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

02月27日（週四）

●精靈寶可夢日

National Pokémon Day!

2/27, 4:30pm - 5:00pm

Location:118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

02月28日（週五）

●青少年漫畫與插畫

Manga & Illustration for Teens

2/28, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月01日（週六）

●科學實驗室 - 水的由來

CLDC: Saturday Science Lab - Where is the Water?

3/1， 11:00am - 12:15pm

Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月02日（週日）:

親子藝術

La Catrina – Art Workshop for Families

3/2, 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Location:41-17 Main Street, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

Boulevard 親子

上一則

紐約皇后區團伙設局交易 連續兩起暴力搶劫

下一則

市長投書／市府促請州府 推減稅及心理健康改革
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

洛杉磯消防局：雨停後小心土石鬆動坍塌

洛杉磯消防局：雨停後小心土石鬆動坍塌
近期活動

近期活動
近期活動

近期活動
洛杉磯Amazon Go分店 2月26日歇業 員工全資遣

洛杉磯Amazon Go分店 2月26日歇業 員工全資遣

熱門新聞

本周，因強勁冬季風暴影響，紐約或將迎來今季降雪量最大的暴風雪。(記者曹馨元／攝影)

強勁風暴來襲 紐約或迎今冬最大雪 體感低至-20℉

2025-02-16 20:50
一度露宿於紐約法拉盛街頭的上海大爺劉玉生近日在故鄉辭世。圖為他在法拉盛。(沈珺提供)

來美30年一度露宿紐約法拉盛 上海大爺回中國去世

2025-02-17 11:02
川普總統么兒拜倫·川普。(美聯社資料照)

稱拜倫川普為「校園異類」紐約大學共和黨學生會長辭職

2025-02-18 10:52
曼哈頓一家診所16日出現疑似伊波拉病毒病患。圖為2019年在剛果伊波拉治療中心身穿防護衣的醫護人員。(美聯社)

疑似伊波拉病毒感染 曼哈頓診所出現恐慌

2025-02-16 15:56
一位紐約法官近日透露，聯邦官員已開始在法庭外逮捕移民。(美聯社)

紐約法官揭露：ICE已開始在法庭外逮捕移民

2025-02-17 07:14
州長霍楚(Kathy Hochul)18日召集高層政要召開會議，考慮是否罷免市長亞當斯(Eric Adams)。(取自州長辦公室)

紐約州長霍楚考慮將亞當斯免職 4名副市長請辭引震盪

2025-02-18 13:17

超人氣

更多 >
85花楊冪、Baby、趙麗穎難逃離婚魔咒 只剩她恩愛如初

85花楊冪、Baby、趙麗穎難逃離婚魔咒 只剩她恩愛如初
看光了必須娶？消防救輕生女意外脫褲 3個月後他倆成婚了

看光了必須娶？消防救輕生女意外脫褲 3個月後他倆成婚了
美國現象／小費厭煩症？近年金額漸減少

美國現象／小費厭煩症？近年金額漸減少
陳曉曾說「不想離婚」 決裂陳妍希網傳淨身出戶3條件

陳曉曾說「不想離婚」 決裂陳妍希網傳淨身出戶3條件
德大選出口民調：保守派創二戰後最佳表現 蕭茲政黨慘敗

德大選出口民調：保守派創二戰後最佳表現 蕭茲政黨慘敗