近期活動
02月24日（週一）:
●鉤針編織俱樂部
Crochet Club
2/24, 2:00pm - 3:45pm
Location：85-12 Main Street, Briarwood
02月25日（週二）:
●普通話入門
Introduction to Mandarin
2/25, 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Location：Virtual Passcode: 355697
02月26日（週三）
●調製香氣
Making Scents with Queens Botanical Garden
2/26, 3:30pm - 4:15pm
Location：20-12 Madison Street, Ridgewood
02月27日（週四）
●精靈寶可夢日
National Pokémon Day!
2/27, 4:30pm - 5:00pm
Location:118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill
02月28日（週五）
●青少年漫畫與插畫
Manga & Illustration for Teens
2/28, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Location:47-40 Center Boulevard, Long Island City
03月01日（週六）
●科學實驗室 - 水的由來
CLDC: Saturday Science Lab - Where is the Water?
3/1， 11:00am - 12:15pm
Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
03月02日（週日）:
●親子藝術
La Catrina – Art Workshop for Families
3/2, 12:30pm - 1:30pm
Location:41-17 Main Street, Flushing
