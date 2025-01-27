近期活動
1月27日（週一）:
●折紙：紙蛇
Paper Snake Craft
1/27, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Location：92-06 156 Avenue, Howard Beach
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
1月28日（週二）:
●農曆新年：筷子挑戰
Lunar New Year: Chopstick Challenge
1/28, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Location：117-11 Sutphin Boulevard, Jamaica
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
1月29日（週三）
●長者繪畫
Adult Coloring Club
1/29, 10:30am - 12:00pm
Location：158-21 Jewel Avenue, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
1月30日（週四）
●製作旋轉木馬
Make Your Own Carousel
1/30, 4:00pm - 5:00pm
Location:72-33 Vleigh Place, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
1月31日（週五）
●電影賞析《羅馬假日》
Movie: "Roman Holiday
1/31, 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Location:92-06 156 Avenue, Howard Beach
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
2月1日（週六）
●春節家庭歡慶日
Lunar New Year Family Festival
2/1 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm
Location:215 Centre Street,New York
https://www.mocanyc.org/event/
2月2日（週日）:
●新春盛裝遊行
Lunar New Year Attire Parade（Main St to FTh）
2/2 11:30 - 12:00pm
Location:137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing
https://glownyc.org/event/gcc-lny-event/
上一則
紐約青少年文學獎 千元獎金徵集
下一則
FB留言