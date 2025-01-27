我的頻道

DeepSeek嚇壞矽谷 美股期指和日晶片股大跌

「被冤枉用AI寫報告」她拿0分又丟獎學金 學生如何自保？

紐約訊

1月27日（週一）:

●折紙：紙蛇

Paper Snake Craft

1/27, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location：92-06 156 Avenue, Howard Beach

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月28日（週二）:

●農曆新年：筷子挑戰

Lunar New Year: Chopstick Challenge

1/28, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location：117-11 Sutphin Boulevard, Jamaica

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月29日（週三）

●長者繪畫

Adult Coloring Club

1/29, 10:30am - 12:00pm

Location：158-21 Jewel Avenue, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月30日（週四）

●製作旋轉木馬

Make Your Own Carousel

1/30, 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:72-33 Vleigh Place, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

1月31日（週五）

●電影賞析《羅馬假日》

Movie: "Roman Holiday

1/31, 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Location:92-06 156 Avenue, Howard Beach

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

2月1日（週六）

春節家庭歡慶日

Lunar New Year Family Festival

2/1 10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm

Location:215 Centre Street,New York

https://www.mocanyc.org/event/

2月2日（週日）:

●新春盛裝遊行

Lunar New Year Attire Parade（Main St to FTh）

2/2  11:30 - 12:00pm

Location:137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing

https://glownyc.org/event/gcc-lny-event/

春節 Boulevard

紐約青少年文學獎 千元獎金徵集

鄭永佳宣誓就職 連任第49區州眾議員
刺激消費 法拉盛商改區抽籤送好禮

艾克曼打造「現代波克夏」看中德州地產商Howard Hughes

「一條火龍燒到家旁」亞市進入緊急狀態

示意圖。（取自123RF）

紐約華人夫妻多地經營賣淫 妻子還親自上陣

2025-01-21 12:23
川普10道移民新令 紐約華人：一刀切不合適

2025-01-21 07:44

川普10道移民新令 紐約華人：一刀切不合適

2025-01-21 07:44
紐約走線客躲風頭 律師告誡：即使合法居留「犯兩罪」恐遣返

2025-01-21 20:37

紐約走線客躲風頭 律師告誡：即使合法居留「犯兩罪」恐遣返

2025-01-21 20:37
紐約法拉盛男霸房後出租 佯稱遭房東非法驅逐 判囚2年

2025-01-24 14:29

紐約法拉盛男霸房後出租 佯稱遭房東非法驅逐 判囚2年

2025-01-24 14:29
「生育旅遊」被一刀切 紐約月子中心：影響甚小

2025-01-23 07:36

「生育旅遊」被一刀切 紐約月子中心：影響甚小

2025-01-23 07:36
遣返令風聲鶴唳 紐約走線客躲風頭

2025-01-22 12:18

遣返令風聲鶴唳 紐約走線客躲風頭

2025-01-22 12:18

生活／老公生大病4個月 使用紅藍卡沒花1分錢

生活／老公生大病4個月 使用紅藍卡沒花1分錢
網喊二搭孟子義… 李昀銳卻爆和這個女星「三搭」

網喊二搭孟子義… 李昀銳卻爆和這個女星「三搭」
ICE突襲新州有美國公民遭捕 華人恐慌：出門要帶證件？

ICE突襲新州有美國公民遭捕 華人恐慌：出門要帶證件？
「遣返移民遭拒降落」川普怒加25%關稅 哥國總統反擊加碼50%

「遣返移民遭拒降落」川普怒加25%關稅 哥國總統反擊加碼50%
川普收回關稅大刀 美國、哥倫比亞達成遣返移民協議、暫停報復制裁

川普收回關稅大刀 美國、哥倫比亞達成遣返移民協議、暫停報復制裁