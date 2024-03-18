03月19日（週二）:

● Ping Pong Tuesdays

乒乓星期二（線下）

03月19日（週二）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Peninsula

https://rb.gy/ci1cr0

● IDNYC Renewals And Appointments

過期的紐約市民卡 更新與預約（線下）

03月19日（週二）上午10點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rb.gy/j5tffl

03月22日（週五）：

● Whose AI ? – An Ethical Manifesto for the Future of Chatbots”

AI 屬於誰？－ 聊天機器人未來的倫理宣言（線下）

03月22日（週五）下午5點30分至7點30分

主辦：Glow Cultural Center

https://shorturl.at/dhpLV

● NYC Parks Presents: Mocktail and Paint

紐約市公園舉辦：無酒精雞尾酒與繪畫（線下）

03月22日（週五）晚上6點30分至10點

主辦：NYC Parks

https://rb.gy/g42dfa

03月23日（週六）:

● Holi at The Seaport

慶祝印度 侯麗節（線下）

03月23日（週六）上午11點至下午5點

主辦：The Seaport

https://rb.gy/jicaln

● Piano Concert With I-Heung Lee

I-Heung Lee 鋼琴演奏會（線下）

03月23日（週六）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Glen Oaks

https://rb.gy/jv1gwd

03月24日（週日）:

● Macy's Flower Show

梅西百貨 鮮花展（線下）

03月24日（週日）上午10點至04月07日晚上9點

主辦：Macy's

https://shorturl.at/KPSVZ