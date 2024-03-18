我的頻道

中國公民在海外賭博也違法 公安部開放舉報平台

美國房屋門上釘著這個標誌 代表屋主已履行這件事

近期活動

紐約訊

03月19日（週二）:

● Ping Pong Tuesdays

乒乓星期二（線下）

03月19日（週二）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Peninsula

https://rb.gy/ci1cr0

● IDNYC Renewals And Appointments

過期的紐約市民卡更新與預約（線下）

03月19日（週二）上午10點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rb.gy/j5tffl

03月22日（週五）：

● Whose AI? – An Ethical Manifesto for the Future of Chatbots”

AI 屬於誰？－ 聊天機器人未來的倫理宣言（線下）

03月22日（週五）下午5點30分至7點30分

主辦：Glow Cultural Center

https://shorturl.at/dhpLV

● NYC Parks Presents: Mocktail and Paint

紐約市公園舉辦：無酒精雞尾酒與繪畫（線下）

03月22日（週五）晚上6點30分至10點

主辦：NYC Parks

https://rb.gy/g42dfa

03月23日（週六）:

● Holi at The Seaport

慶祝印度侯麗節（線下）

03月23日（週六）上午11點至下午5點

主辦：The Seaport

https://rb.gy/jicaln

● Piano Concert With I-Heung Lee

I-Heung Lee 鋼琴演奏會（線下）

03月23日（週六）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Glen Oaks

https://rb.gy/jv1gwd

03月24日（週日）:

Macy's Flower Show

梅西百貨鮮花展（線下）

03月24日（週日）上午10點至04月07日晚上9點

主辦：Macy's

https://shorturl.at/KPSVZ

熱門新聞

見兇嫌拔槍後，地鐵上民眾紛紛低頭閃避。（取自X @JoyceMeetsWorld）

地鐵口角 男遭刺拔槍反遭槍擊 乘客狂喊警察在哪

2024-03-15 15:04
程志（左一）於14日在皇后區高等法院出庭，目前受害者達到八人，程志的罪名也從50項增加到60項。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

又一受害人作證 華裔狼醫程志灌藥性侵案增至8女

2024-03-14 20:23
耗資80億元、為期數年的拉瓜地亞機場翻新計畫，去年全面啟動新設施，旅客滿意度也大大提升，拉瓜地亞機場擺脫惡名昭彰的臭名，獲得了同級機場評比第一名的肯定。（美聯社）

從墊底到第1… 拉瓜地亞機場改造成功 獲北美最佳機場

2024-03-13 11:42
居住在16大道交76街的華男日前入睡時遭人入室搶劫。(谷歌地圖)

睡夢中遭闖門搶匪壓制在床 布碌崙華男給2萬元保命

2024-03-14 20:38
華裔母子三人近日在放學時等紅綠燈，遭到三名戴面具的劫匪試圖搶劫。圖為警方在現場協助調查。(目擊者提供)

紐約法拉盛母子街頭遭搶 母抗拒扭打、跆拳道女教練助趕匪

2024-03-13 20:05
華裔母子三人近日在放學時等紅綠燈，遭到三名戴面具的劫匪試圖搶劫。圖為警方在現場協助調查。(目擊者提供)

法拉盛母接2兒下課街頭遭搶 跆拳道女教練相助趕匪

2024-03-14 02:30

