近期活動
03月19日（週二）:
● Ping Pong Tuesdays
乒乓星期二（線下）
03月19日（週二）下午3點至4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Peninsula
https://rb.gy/ci1cr0
● IDNYC Renewals And Appointments
過期的紐約市民卡更新與預約（線下）
03月19日（週二）上午10點至下午4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://rb.gy/j5tffl
03月22日（週五）：
● Whose AI? – An Ethical Manifesto for the Future of Chatbots”
AI 屬於誰？－ 聊天機器人未來的倫理宣言（線下）
03月22日（週五）下午5點30分至7點30分
主辦：Glow Cultural Center
https://shorturl.at/dhpLV
● NYC Parks Presents: Mocktail and Paint
紐約市公園舉辦：無酒精雞尾酒與繪畫（線下）
03月22日（週五）晚上6點30分至10點
主辦：NYC Parks
https://rb.gy/g42dfa
03月23日（週六）:
● Holi at The Seaport
慶祝印度侯麗節（線下）
03月23日（週六）上午11點至下午5點
主辦：The Seaport
https://rb.gy/jicaln
● Piano Concert With I-Heung Lee
I-Heung Lee 鋼琴演奏會（線下）
03月23日（週六）下午3點至4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Glen Oaks
https://rb.gy/jv1gwd
03月24日（週日）:
● Macy's Flower Show
梅西百貨鮮花展（線下）
03月24日（週日）上午10點至04月07日晚上9點
主辦：Macy's
https://shorturl.at/KPSVZ
上一則
59歲華人跑者「拒絕做油膩男」從東京到紐約兩周參加三場賽事
下一則
FB留言