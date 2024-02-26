02月27日（週二）:

● Civics & Citizen Test Prep Classes Free

公民考試班免費（線下）

02月27日（週二）至06月25日 下午5點至晚上7點

主辦：Asian American for Equality

https://rb.gy/lygdj1

02月28日（週三）:

● Teen Marker Lab

青少年製造商實驗室（線下）

02月28日（週三）下午3點30分至4點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Ridgewood

https://shorturl.at/bgkvD

02月29日（週四）:

●Tai Chi: Cheng Man-ch'ing (Yang Style Short Form)

太極課程（線下）

02月29日（週四）上午10點30分至11點30分

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library at Adams Street Library

https://shorturl.at/eINQ5

03月01日（週五）:

● Stargazing Craft! （Age 7+）

觀星工藝!（7歲以上）（線下）

03月01日（週五）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Forest Hills

https://shorturl.at/dgmtz

● BKLYN Fashion Academy Information Session

BKLYN時尚學院信息（線上）

03月01日（週五）晚上6點至8點

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library

https://shorturl.at/pDIS2

03月02日（週六）:

●Celebrate Lunar New Year With Special Dances And Music Performances

2024農曆新年特別節目（線下）

03月02日（週六）下午3點30分至4點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Woodside

https://shorturl.at/vxG08

● SAT English Prep Class Register Only

SAT英語預備班 （需預約）（線下）

03月02日（週六）下午2點30分至4點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Fresh Meadows

https://shorturl.at/akmR8