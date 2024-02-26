近期活動
02月27日（週二）:
● Civics & Citizen Test Prep Classes Free
公民考試班免費（線下）
02月27日（週二）至06月25日 下午5點至晚上7點
主辦：Asian American for Equality
https://rb.gy/lygdj1
02月28日（週三）:
● Teen Marker Lab
青少年製造商實驗室（線下）
02月28日（週三）下午3點30分至4點30分
主辦：Queens Public Library at Ridgewood
https://shorturl.at/bgkvD
02月29日（週四）:
●Tai Chi: Cheng Man-ch'ing (Yang Style Short Form)
太極課程（線下）
02月29日（週四）上午10點30分至11點30分
主辦：Brooklyn Public Library at Adams Street Library
https://shorturl.at/eINQ5
03月01日（週五）:
● Stargazing Craft! （Age 7+）
觀星工藝!（7歲以上）（線下）
03月01日（週五）下午3點至4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Forest Hills
https://shorturl.at/dgmtz
● BKLYN Fashion Academy Information Session
BKLYN時尚學院信息（線上）
03月01日（週五）晚上6點至8點
主辦：Brooklyn Public Library
https://shorturl.at/pDIS2
03月02日（週六）:
●Celebrate Lunar New Year With Special Dances And Music Performances
2024農曆新年特別節目（線下）
03月02日（週六）下午3點30分至4點30分
主辦：Queens Public Library at Woodside
https://shorturl.at/vxG08
● SAT English Prep Class Register Only
SAT英語預備班 （需預約）（線下）
03月02日（週六）下午2點30分至4點30分
主辦：Queens Public Library at Fresh Meadows
https://shorturl.at/akmR8
