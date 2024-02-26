我的頻道

紐約訊

02月27日（週二）:

● Civics & Citizen Test Prep Classes Free

公民考試班免費（線下）

02月27日（週二）至06月25日 下午5點至晚上7點

主辦：Asian American for Equality

https://rb.gy/lygdj1

02月28日（週三）:

● Teen Marker Lab

青少年製造商實驗室（線下）

02月28日（週三）下午3點30分至4點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Ridgewood

https://shorturl.at/bgkvD

02月29日（週四）:

●Tai Chi: Cheng Man-ch'ing (Yang Style Short Form)

太極課程（線下）

02月29日（週四）上午10點30分至11點30分

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library at Adams Street Library

https://shorturl.at/eINQ5

03月01日（週五）:

● Stargazing Craft! （Age 7+）

觀星工藝!（7歲以上）（線下）

03月01日（週五）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Forest Hills

https://shorturl.at/dgmtz

● BKLYN Fashion Academy Information Session

BKLYN時尚學院信息（線上）

03月01日（週五）晚上6點至8點

主辦：Brooklyn Public Library

https://shorturl.at/pDIS2

03月02日（週六）:

●Celebrate Lunar New Year With Special Dances And Music Performances

2024農曆新年特別節目（線下）

03月02日（週六）下午3點30分至4點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Woodside

https://shorturl.at/vxG08

SAT English Prep Class Register Only

SAT英語預備班 （需預約）（線下）

03月02日（週六）下午2點30分至4點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Fresh Meadows

https://shorturl.at/akmR8

SAT

華人走線客怨交培訓費 卻沒保證有工作 仲介：沒這種承諾

華埠龍年新春大遊行人潮洶湧 州、市長等官員出席

一名年輕女子在紐約市一家寵物店莫名搧了旁人一巴掌。(擷自YouTube@NBC News)

紐約女在寵物店踢狗籠 還搧觀光客巴掌

2024-02-20 14:57
紐約皇后區法拉盛大學點大道(College Point Boulevard)的居民樓內，23日清晨發生一起持刀傷人事件。圖為法拉盛，非事發現場。(記者邢易霖 / 攝影)

女子清晨離開紐約法拉盛賭檔 遭亞裔男性侵、刺5刀

2024-02-24 10:31
孫衛東目前已搬到法拉盛一處公寓居住，由有經驗的阿姨陪護。圖為此前他的生活照。(孫衛東自願者團隊提供)

「復旦流浪博士」近況曝光 搬進公寓、天天去圖書館

2024-02-22 20:47
華男長島被捕後入境遭扣，於近日在紐約南區聯邦法院提出訴訟，控告國土安全部。圖為紐約南區聯邦法院。(記者劉梓祁／攝影)

華男被捕後再入境面臨遣返 控告國安部

2024-02-25 11:23
不少走線客到法拉盛的仲介公司，尋求一份穩定的工作。(記者邢易霖／攝影)

華人走線客怨交培訓費 卻沒保證有工作 仲介：沒這種承諾

2024-02-25 16:45
白人男子被無辜攻擊，鮮血染濕衣服。(讀者提供)

紐約皇后廣場地鐵站發生襲擊事件 白人男子慘遭暴打

2024-02-20 19:08

