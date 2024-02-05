近期活動
02月06日（週二）:
● IDNYC Renewals And Appointments
紐約市民卡更新與預約（線下）
02月06日（週二）上午10點至下午4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://rebrand.ly/l84bdz9
● MTA Reduced Fare Application Assistance
申請MTA半價卡（線下）
02月06日（週二）上午10點至中午12點
主辦：Asian Americans for Equality
https://rebrand.ly/13ilisc
02月08日（週四）:
● Calligraphy & Spring Festival: Chinese Calligraphy Couplets Workshop To Celebrate Lunar New Year
歡慶中國年－新春揮毫：寫春聯書法活動（線下）
02月08日（週四）下午2點至4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://rebrand.ly/9jsgq2m
● Culture Bridge: Celebrate Lunar New Year-Kaleidoscope Of Japanese Sounds With Duo YUMENO
文化橋樑：慶祝農曆新年 - Duo YUMENO呈現的日本音樂萬花筒（線下）
02月08日（週四）晚上6點至7點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://rebrand.ly/7wpt6ps
02月09日（週五）:
● Year Of The Dragon Walk-In Craft
龍年手作漫遊活動（線下）
02月09日（週五）下午3點至4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Arverne
https://rebrand.ly/6ywujup
02月10日（週六）:
● Art Of Living Series: Introduction To A Cup Of Tea
生活的藝術 主講：紐約七堂 第一講： 飲茶簡史（線下＆線上）
02月10日（週六）下午2點至下午4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://rebrand.ly/6xezvl1
02月11日（週日）:
● 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
2024年農曆新年慶祝活動（線下）
02月11日（週日）上午11點30分至下午4點
主辦：Glow Cultural Center
https://rebrand.ly/jhdqpra
