02月06日（週二）:

● IDNYC Renewals And Appointments

紐約市民卡 更新與預約（線下）

02月06日（週二）上午10點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rebrand.ly/l84bdz9

● MTA Reduced Fare Application Assistance

申請MTA半價卡（線下）

02月06日（週二）上午10點至中午12點

主辦：Asian Americans for Equality

https://rebrand.ly/13ilisc

02月08日（週四）:

● Calligraphy & Spring Festival: Chinese Calligraphy Couplets Workshop To Celebrate Lunar New Year

歡慶中國年－新春揮毫：寫春聯書法 活動（線下）

02月08日（週四）下午2點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rebrand.ly/9jsgq2m

● Culture Bridge: Celebrate Lunar New Year-Kaleidoscope Of Japanese Sounds With Duo YUMENO

文化橋樑：慶祝農曆新年 - Duo YUMENO呈現的日本 音樂萬花筒（線下）

02月08日（週四）晚上6點至7點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rebrand.ly/7wpt6ps

02月09日（週五）:

● Year Of The Dragon Walk-In Craft

龍年手作漫遊活動（線下）

02月09日（週五）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Arverne

https://rebrand.ly/6ywujup

02月10日（週六）:

● Art Of Living Series: Introduction To A Cup Of Tea

生活的藝術 主講：紐約七堂 第一講： 飲茶簡史（線下＆線上）

02月10日（週六）下午2點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rebrand.ly/6xezvl1

02月11日（週日）:

● 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration

2024年農曆新年慶祝活動（線下）

02月11日（週日）上午11點30分至下午4點

主辦：Glow Cultural Center

https://rebrand.ly/jhdqpra