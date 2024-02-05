我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

狂風暴雨 舊金山1300多戶斷電 多處道路樹倒受阻

花天價酬勞請來港、梅西卻沒上場 霍啟剛要求球隊道歉

近期活動

紐約訊

02月06日（週二）:

● IDNYC Renewals And Appointments

紐約市民卡更新與預約（線下）

02月06日（週二）上午10點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rebrand.ly/l84bdz9

MTA Reduced Fare Application Assistance

申請MTA半價卡（線下）

02月06日（週二）上午10點至中午12點

主辦：Asian Americans for Equality

https://rebrand.ly/13ilisc

02月08日（週四）:

● Calligraphy & Spring Festival: Chinese Calligraphy Couplets Workshop To Celebrate Lunar New Year

歡慶中國年－新春揮毫：寫春聯書法活動（線下）

02月08日（週四）下午2點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rebrand.ly/9jsgq2m

● Culture Bridge: Celebrate Lunar New Year-Kaleidoscope Of Japanese Sounds With Duo YUMENO

文化橋樑：慶祝農曆新年 - Duo YUMENO呈現的日本音樂萬花筒（線下）

02月08日（週四）晚上6點至7點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rebrand.ly/7wpt6ps

02月09日（週五）:

● Year Of The Dragon Walk-In Craft

龍年手作漫遊活動（線下）

02月09日（週五）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Arverne

https://rebrand.ly/6ywujup

02月10日（週六）:

● Art Of Living Series: Introduction To A Cup Of Tea

生活的藝術 主講：紐約七堂 第一講： 飲茶簡史（線下＆線上）

02月10日（週六）下午2點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rebrand.ly/6xezvl1

02月11日（週日）:

● 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration

2024年農曆新年慶祝活動（線下）

02月11日（週日）上午11點30分至下午4點

主辦：Glow Cultural Center

https://rebrand.ly/jhdqpra

紐約市民卡 MTA 日本 書法

上一則

長島市獲紐約州千萬資金 加速轉型

下一則

普及有機垃圾處理 布碌崙華社與居民交流

熱門新聞

華女在法拉盛某家KTV廁所發現密錄器，如廁過程全被錄下。圖為示意圖。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

「充電器對馬桶好怪」 紐約華女拔下檢查 KTV如廁全遭錄下

2024-02-01 19:49
新型列車的車廂之間全部打通，使整組列車成為一個寬敞的開放空間。(取自MTA flickr)

全打通… 紐約地鐵首見開放式車廂 乘客憂遇劫「難逃」

2024-02-02 06:17
華男房客陳屍8大道公寓數月才被發現。(谷歌街景圖)

布碌崙8大道房東發現華男房客陳屍公寓數月

2024-01-28 18:14
超過一半的餐廳老闆表示，如果取消小費抵扣制，他們將不得不裁減員工，甚至考慮關閉在紐約的多家店面。(記者范航瑜／攝影)

取消「小費抵薪」 超9成紐約餐飲業主反對 逾半考慮裁員收攤

2024-01-30 07:05
外賣平台UberEats在近日突然更改支付方式，從底薪29.93元直接降到17.96元，導致很多華人外賣郎的收入在一周內直降幾百元，許多人大呼不合理。(記者高雲兒／攝影)

UberEats突改底薪 華人外賣郎周薪直降數百元大表不滿

2024-01-29 19:22
布碌崙華婦日前在格蘭街麵包店買食物給遊民，卻遭對方搶劫。圖為示意圖。(本報檔案照)

紐約布碌崙華女好心幫買麵包 反遭遊民搶背包

2024-01-31 11:17

超人氣

更多 >
現世報？女星丈夫出車禍慘死 小三沒穿內褲卡在他胯下

現世報？女星丈夫出車禍慘死 小三沒穿內褲卡在他胯下
經濟學家預測接連落空 挨轟「活在舒適圈」

經濟學家預測接連落空 挨轟「活在舒適圈」
AI巨頭之一美超微股價飆漲 CEO梁見後現身引發熱潮

AI巨頭之一美超微股價飆漲 CEO梁見後現身引發熱潮
笑氣盛行 華生壓力大吸食過量亡 父母都不知道

笑氣盛行 華生壓力大吸食過量亡 父母都不知道
蒙市華女失蹤案 目擊者收死亡威脅

蒙市華女失蹤案 目擊者收死亡威脅