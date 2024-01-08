我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

灣區補習一條街 矽谷父母的樂與憂

波音737 MAX空中驚魂 飛出去的「艙門」找到了

近期活動

紐約訊

01月09日（週二）:

● New Day Soiree: New Year, Headshots and workshops!

Shopify 新年晚會（線下）

01月09日（週二）中午12點至晚上8點

主辦: Shopify NY

https://shorturl.at/mruEH

● Investing In Stocks: The Basics

紐約市圖書館 - 股票投資：基礎知識（線下）

01月09日（週二）下午3點至4點

主辦：Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library

https://shorturl.at/imqR8

01月10日（週三）:

● Chinese Traditional Painting

紐約市立圖書館 - 國畫（線下）

01月10日（週三）上午10點至11點

主辦：Chatham Square Library

https://rb.gy/vq2ryv

● Paint Studio

紐約市立公園 - 油漆工作室（線下）

01月10日（週三）上午11點至中午12點

主辦: NYC Parks

https://shorturl.at/dlqO3

01月11日（週四）:

● TedEdTalks: Civics

紐約市立圖書館- TedEdTalks：公民學（線上）

01月11日（週四）下午3點至3點45分

主辦：Harry Belafonte 115th Street Library

https://rb.gy/v7toxd

01月12日（週五）:

● Adult Board and Card Games

紐約市立圖書館 - 成人麻將和桌遊（線下）

01月12日（週五）上午10點至中午12點

主辦：Riverside Library

https://rb.gy/3g3lom

01月13日（週六）:

● Sunset Hike

紐約市立圖書館 - 日落遠行（線下）

01月13日（週六）下午3點30分至5點

主辦：NYC Parks Urban Parks Rangers

https://shorturl.at/mvyR4

紐約市 圖書館 投資

上一則

列車追尾事故搶修完畢 曼哈頓地鐵恢復正常

下一則

歡慶三王節 華人基金會送暖500弱勢童

熱門新聞

（取自九派新聞微博）

影╱留美博士流浪紐約街頭16年？復旦校友會確認了

2024-01-05 12:51
羅斯福島今日清晨傳出爆炸。(截取自PIX11 YouTube)

紐約皇后區地震 居民驚覺大樓晃動…羅斯福島爆炸或有關

2024-01-02 13:05
紐約市感染流感、新冠肺炎以及呼吸道融合病毒的人數迅速飆升，全市公立醫院近日重新恢復口罩強制令。(取自紐約市公立醫院系統臉書)

流感、新冠、RSV激增 紐約醫院恢復口罩令…重災區在這裡

2024-01-03 15:42
急救人員將傷者送出地鐵站。(Citizen截圖)

曼哈頓地鐵列車相撞 數十人受傷 1/2/3線大停運

2024-01-04 17:09
何家多次用簡訊與林男溝通，讓他半夜不要製造聲響。(何家提供)

布碌崙華嫗遇專業租霸 誆稱「華人不騙華人」

2024-01-07 06:26
透過投資移民取得綠卡，卻無法獲得承諾退還的本金，多名華人4日到哈德遜廣場前抗議。(記者許君達／攝影)

投資曼哈頓哈德遜廣場套牢 華人移民抗議

2024-01-05 06:17

超人氣

更多 >
中國人民銀行為何連14個月買進黃金？

中國人民銀行為何連14個月買進黃金？
紐約「流浪博士」換新衣剪短髮 胡錫進曾酸：不花納稅人錢管美國人

紐約「流浪博士」換新衣剪短髮 胡錫進曾酸：不花納稅人錢管美國人
布碌崙華嫗遇專業租霸 誆稱「華人不騙華人」

布碌崙華嫗遇專業租霸 誆稱「華人不騙華人」
102歲楊振寧與小54歲妻結婚20年 這樣喊翁帆 甜死人…

102歲楊振寧與小54歲妻結婚20年 這樣喊翁帆 甜死人…
諷南韓上當 金與正：北韓1發砲彈都沒射 我們是裝的

諷南韓上當 金與正：北韓1發砲彈都沒射 我們是裝的