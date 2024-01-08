01月09日（週二）:

● New Day Soiree: New Year, Headshots and workshops!

Shopify 新年晚會（線下）

01月09日（週二）中午12點至晚上8點

主辦: Shopify NY

https://shorturl.at/mruEH

● Investing In Stocks: The Basics

紐約市 立圖書館 - 股票投資 ：基礎知識（線下）

01月09日（週二）下午3點至4點

主辦：Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library

https://shorturl.at/imqR8

01月10日（週三）:

● Chinese Traditional Painting

紐約市立圖書館 - 國畫（線下）

01月10日（週三）上午10點至11點

主辦：Chatham Square Library

https://rb.gy/vq2ryv

● Paint Studio

紐約市立公園 - 油漆工作室（線下）

01月10日（週三）上午11點至中午12點

主辦: NYC Parks

https://shorturl.at/dlqO3

01月11日（週四）:

● TedEdTalks: Civics

紐約市立圖書館- TedEdTalks：公民學（線上）

01月11日（週四）下午3點至3點45分

主辦：Harry Belafonte 115th Street Library

https://rb.gy/v7toxd

01月12日（週五）:

● Adult Board and Card Games

紐約市立圖書館 - 成人麻將和桌遊（線下）

01月12日（週五）上午10點至中午12點

主辦：Riverside Library

https://rb.gy/3g3lom

01月13日（週六）:

● Sunset Hike

紐約市立圖書館 - 日落遠行（線下）

01月13日（週六）下午3點30分至5點

主辦：NYC Parks Urban Parks Rangers

https://shorturl.at/mvyR4