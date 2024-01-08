近期活動
01月09日（週二）:
● New Day Soiree: New Year, Headshots and workshops!
Shopify 新年晚會（線下）
01月09日（週二）中午12點至晚上8點
主辦: Shopify NY
https://shorturl.at/mruEH
● Investing In Stocks: The Basics
01月09日（週二）下午3點至4點
主辦：Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library
https://shorturl.at/imqR8
01月10日（週三）:
● Chinese Traditional Painting
紐約市立圖書館 - 國畫（線下）
01月10日（週三）上午10點至11點
主辦：Chatham Square Library
https://rb.gy/vq2ryv
● Paint Studio
紐約市立公園 - 油漆工作室（線下）
01月10日（週三）上午11點至中午12點
主辦: NYC Parks
https://shorturl.at/dlqO3
01月11日（週四）:
● TedEdTalks: Civics
紐約市立圖書館- TedEdTalks：公民學（線上）
01月11日（週四）下午3點至3點45分
主辦：Harry Belafonte 115th Street Library
https://rb.gy/v7toxd
01月12日（週五）:
● Adult Board and Card Games
紐約市立圖書館 - 成人麻將和桌遊（線下）
01月12日（週五）上午10點至中午12點
主辦：Riverside Library
https://rb.gy/3g3lom
01月13日（週六）:
● Sunset Hike
紐約市立圖書館 - 日落遠行（線下）
01月13日（週六）下午3點30分至5點
主辦：NYC Parks Urban Parks Rangers
https://shorturl.at/mvyR4
