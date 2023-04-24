我的頻道

紐約訊

4月24日（週一）：

● NEW YORK FINTECH WEEK 2023

2023紐約金融科技周：構建初創生態圈的包容合作（線下）

4月24日（週一）至28日

主辦： EMPIRE STARTUPS

https://empirestartups.com/events/new-york-fintech-week/

4月26日（週三）：

● From Data to Dollars：How CRMs Can Help Your Small Business Thrive

數據變現：讓CRMs助您的事業發展一臂之力（線上） 4月26日（週三）上午10點至上午11點

主辦： Queens Chamber of Commerce https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/from-data-to-dollars-74636/

● New York City Premiere of Works by Paul Wiancko and Dinuk Wijeratne with the Cheng Duo

新作紐約市首演：由程氏兄妹雙奏（線下） 4月26日（週三）下午7點

主辦：The National Arts Club https://www.nationalartsclub.org/default.aspx?p=.NETEventView&ID=3865539&qfilter=&title=&type=0&ssid=323204&chgs=

4月27日（週四）：

● The Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America's (ABAA) New York International Antiquarian Book Fair

紐約國際古籍交流會：引領世界古籍峰會發展60多年（線下）

4月27日（週四）至30日

主辦： Sanford L. Smith + Associates

https://www.nyantiquarianbookfair.com/

4月28日（週五）：

● Typhoon Club

颱風俱樂部：4K修復版全球首映（線下）

4月28日（週五）下午7點

主辦： Japan Society

https://japansociety.org/events/typhoon-club/

4月30日（週日）：

● MOTHER：AN INSTALLATION BY EIKO OTAKE

母親：行動跨界藝術家尾竹永子的一件裝置藝術創作（線下）

4月30日（週日）上午10點至下午5點

主辦： The Green-Wood Historic Fund

https://www.green-wood.com/event/mother/2023-04-30/

