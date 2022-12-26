近期活動

● North Pole Express 2022

北極特快車：遊覽聖誕紐約市 一年一度聖誕文化獨特體驗（線下）

12月26日（週一）下午2點至下午2點三刻

主辦：TopView NYC

https://www.topviewnyc.com/north-pole-express-topview

● LIU VS. WAGNER

大學男子籃球賽：長島大學對戰區域對手華格納

12月29日（週四）下午1點

主辦：Barclays Center

https://www.barclayscenter.com/events/detail/liu-vs-wagner-2023

● 'Uncovering the Great Street Art & Artists of New York City' Webinar

網路研討會：發掘紐約市偉大的街頭藝術與藝術家們（線上）

12月30日（週五）下午1點至下午2點半

主辦：New York Adventure Club

https://www.nyadventureclub.com/event/uncovering-the-great-street-art-artists-of-new-york-city-webinar-registration-478152636407/

● Blood Drive at Culture Lab LIC

捐血活動：急需各類血型 就在長島市 文化中心（線下）

12月30日（週五）下午1點至晚上7點

主辦：New York Blood Center

https://www.longislandcityqueens.com/experience-lic/events/blood-drive-at-culture-lab-lic/

● 中國風書店 年終銷售酬賓（線下）

12月1日（週四）至12月31日（週六）截止

主辦： 中國風書店

地址：43-12 Main Street, 1 Fl, Flushing, NY 11355

電話：718-961-7107

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★