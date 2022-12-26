近期活動
● North Pole Express 2022
北極特快車：遊覽聖誕紐約市 一年一度聖誕文化獨特體驗（線下）
12月26日（週一）下午2點至下午2點三刻
主辦：TopView NYC
https://www.topviewnyc.com/north-pole-express-topview
● LIU VS. WAGNER
大學男子籃球賽：長島大學對戰區域對手華格納
12月29日（週四）下午1點
主辦：Barclays Center
https://www.barclayscenter.com/events/detail/liu-vs-wagner-2023
● 'Uncovering the Great Street Art & Artists of New York City' Webinar
網路研討會：發掘紐約市偉大的街頭藝術與藝術家們（線上）
12月30日（週五）下午1點至下午2點半
主辦：New York Adventure Club
https://www.nyadventureclub.com/event/uncovering-the-great-street-art-artists-of-new-york-city-webinar-registration-478152636407/
● Blood Drive at Culture Lab LIC
捐血活動：急需各類血型 就在長島市文化中心（線下）
12月30日（週五）下午1點至晚上7點
主辦：New York Blood Center
https://www.longislandcityqueens.com/experience-lic/events/blood-drive-at-culture-lab-lic/
● 中國風書店年終銷售酬賓（線下）
12月1日（週四）至12月31日（週六）截止
主辦： 中國風書店
地址：43-12 Main Street, 1 Fl, Flushing, NY 11355
電話：718-961-7107
