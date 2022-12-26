我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

大規模老人病歿 專家：中疫情快速達峰引不必要死亡

穩交超過一年 宋仲基女友疑已有孕「現身婦產科」

近期活動

紐約訊

近期活動

● North Pole Express 2022

北極特快車：遊覽聖誕紐約市 一年一度聖誕文化獨特體驗（線下）

12月26日（週一）下午2點至下午2點三刻

主辦：TopView NYC

https://www.topviewnyc.com/north-pole-express-topview

● LIU VS. WAGNER

大學男子籃球賽：長島大學對戰區域對手華格納

12月29日（週四）下午1點

主辦：Barclays Center

https://www.barclayscenter.com/events/detail/liu-vs-wagner-2023

● 'Uncovering the Great Street Art & Artists of New York City' Webinar

網路研討會：發掘紐約市偉大的街頭藝術與藝術家們（線上）

12月30日（週五）下午1點至下午2點半

主辦：New York Adventure Club

https://www.nyadventureclub.com/event/uncovering-the-great-street-art-artists-of-new-york-city-webinar-registration-478152636407/

● Blood Drive at Culture Lab LIC

捐血活動：急需各類血型 就在長島市文化中心（線下）

12月30日（週五）下午1點至晚上7點

主辦：New York Blood Center

https://www.longislandcityqueens.com/experience-lic/events/blood-drive-at-culture-lab-lic/

● 中國風書店年終銷售酬賓（線下）

12月1日（週四）至12月31日（週六）截止

主辦： 中國風書店

地址：43-12 Main Street, 1 Fl, Flushing, NY 11355

電話：718-961-7107

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

長島市 紐約市 書店

上一則

你的禮卡快過期了嗎 全美平均每人還有175元餘額

延伸閱讀

地理位置+高壓脊 加州躲過酷寒聖誕

地理位置+高壓脊 加州躲過酷寒聖誕
憑什麼？紐約市兒童局去年上門帶走1500孩子 家長要說法

憑什麼？紐約市兒童局去年上門帶走1500孩子 家長要說法
250萬入袋 瑪麗亞凱莉靠聖誕經典歌曲賺飽

250萬入袋 瑪麗亞凱莉靠聖誕經典歌曲賺飽
風雪欲來 芝公校今照常上課 課後活動取消 聖誕集市提早打烊

風雪欲來 芝公校今照常上課 課後活動取消 聖誕集市提早打烊
聖誕前夕悲劇 費城男殺妻自戕 獨留2歲3胞胎

聖誕前夕悲劇 費城男殺妻自戕 獨留2歲3胞胎

熱門新聞

郵寄支票屢被盜，華人不堪其擾。(本報檔案照)

郵局投信更不安全？華男寄100元支票 竟被轉走3萬

2022-12-23 13:28
2022年全市年度最差前100名房東名單，四名華裔上榜。(記者顏嘉瑩／攝影)

紐約市百大惡房東 4華裔上榜…最糟糕的竟是這位

2022-12-21 06:52
三嫌搶劫華人男子。(視頻截圖)

紐約華男遭槍匪挾持回家取錢 驚悚作案視頻公布

2022-12-20 12:19
有華人家中氣溫太低，趕往法拉盛飲茶、購物慶祝平安夜。(記者牟蘭／攝影)

平安夜…紐約皇后區積水達3呎 長島華人奔法拉盛取暖

2022-12-25 07:14
曼哈頓下城地鐵站脫褲猥褻女子，嫌犯遭地檢控多項性侵重罪。(市警提供)

光天化日 曼哈頓地鐵男子脫褲壓女客…被控強暴未遂、性虐

2022-12-22 15:12
桑托斯被爆曾當客服，精英人設崩塌。(美聯社)

被爆曾做客服 紐約長島國會議員當選人精英人設崩塌

2022-12-24 11:33

超人氣

更多 >
平安夜…紐約皇后區積水達3呎 長島華人奔法拉盛取暖

平安夜…紐約皇后區積水達3呎 長島華人奔法拉盛取暖
港媒：廣東高層慰問習近平母親齊心 祝她身體健康

港媒：廣東高層慰問習近平母親齊心 祝她身體健康
郵局有內鬼? 寄支票遭篡改 信用卡沒到手就被揮霍

郵局有內鬼? 寄支票遭篡改 信用卡沒到手就被揮霍
冰冷的平安夜深夜 3輛載滿移民的巴士開到賀錦麗的家

冰冷的平安夜深夜 3輛載滿移民的巴士開到賀錦麗的家
炸彈氣旋急凍 美國至少23死 這8州和北極一樣冷

炸彈氣旋急凍 美國至少23死 這8州和北極一樣冷