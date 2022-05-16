我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

英媒爆習近平罹患腦動脈瘤 消息遭中國網管刪除

俄軍進度落後 英國防部：可能已失去三分之一入侵部隊

近期活動

近期活動

●Develop Your Business Plan

制定您的商業計劃（線上）

5月17日（周二）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://web.sichamber.com/events/SmallBusiness%20Development%20Center%20at%20CSI%20presents%20Develop%20Your%20Business%20Plan%20Level%202%20-740/details

●Worker's Compensation, Disability Benefits and Paid Family Leave Webinar

工人賠償、殘疾福利和帶薪家事假網絡研討會（線上）

5月17日（周二）上午10點到中午12點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/worker-s-compensation-disability-benefits-and-paid-family-leave-webinar-2609

●SELLING TO THE GOVERNMENT AND GLOBAL MARKET

向政府和全球市場銷售（線上）

5月17日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/selling-to-the-government-and-global-market-54208/

●How To Start A Commercial Child Care Business

如何建立商業型幼兒園（線上）

5月17日（周二）晚上7點到晚上8點30分

https://www.cmpny.org/calendar/2022/5/17/course-on-how-to-start-a-commercial-child-care-business-session-1

●Improve Your Cash Flow

改善你的現金流（線上）

5月18日（周三）中午12點到下午1點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/improve-your-cash-flow-the-lifeblood-of-every-business-55039/

●STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS

開辦小企業（線上）

5月18日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/starting-a-small-business-english-54209/

●BEING READY BUSINESS

為開展業務做好準備（線上）

5月18日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/being-ready-business-55119/

●Brooklyn Pop Up Legal Clinic

免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）

5月21日（周六）下午1點30分到下午4點30分

*需要提前電話預約

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1638499

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

福利

上一則

紐約首屆亞太裔傳統月遊行 曼哈頓中城登場

下一則

亞太裔揮毫筆會 為世界祈福

延伸閱讀

MassMutual 獲華美保險協會年度特別表彰

MassMutual 獲華美保險協會年度特別表彰
近期活動

近期活動
近期活動

近期活動
灣區捷運重啟口罩令 乘客不配合可能被驅逐或罰款

灣區捷運重啟口罩令 乘客不配合可能被驅逐或罰款
近期活動

近期活動

熱門新聞

受害人之一張東旭(右)向朱立創訴說情況。(記者鄭怡嫣/攝影)

銀行存款被盜領 紐約華人損失十幾萬

2022-05-11 11:57
布碌崙4月12日地鐵槍擊案中的受害學生葉卓軒，左腿被擊中，流血不止。(讀者提供)

紐約布魯克林地鐵槍擊案／兒恐殘疾 華裔母親求援

2022-05-13 07:44
案發地點。（取自谷歌地圖）

17歲男高中生 紐約皇后區中餐館外被射傷

2022-05-11 16:02
四分之一華裔血統的阿里提起訴訟，稱市警對亞裔的偏見阻礙警員晉升。(市警提供)

亞裔退休警官興訟 控局長歧視…阿里有1/4華裔血統

2022-05-14 07:41
胡桃里音樂酒館成為了中國留學生回憶故鄉都市生活的所在。（取自胡桃里Instagram）

曼哈頓「新派中餐廳」正流行 中國菜也能吃得時尚

2022-05-06 02:05
紐約市吸食大麻的環境寬鬆，允許吸菸的地方都可吸食大麻；圖為在曼哈頓華盛頓廣場，大麻吸食者一起吞雲吐霧。(歐新社)

合法化亂象 前紐約市長朱利安尼：紐約大麻黃金時代的漏洞

2022-05-15 07:44

超人氣

更多 >
南加橙縣教堂槍擊 1死5傷皆台灣人 兇手疑似台人

南加橙縣教堂槍擊 1死5傷皆台灣人 兇手疑似台人
水牛城超市槍擊案／保安駁火被殺 死者來不及躲櫃台

水牛城超市槍擊案／保安駁火被殺 死者來不及躲櫃台
自稱「中國台灣鄒族」 田麗：台灣必須是中國的

自稱「中國台灣鄒族」 田麗：台灣必須是中國的
女星楊繡惠突拋震撼彈 放閃白雲「我們在一起了」

女星楊繡惠突拋震撼彈 放閃白雲「我們在一起了」
南加槍擊案 台駐洛杉磯辦事處：槍手與傷亡全是台灣人

南加槍擊案 台駐洛杉磯辦事處：槍手與傷亡全是台灣人