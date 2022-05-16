●Develop Your Business Plan

制定您的商業計劃（線上）

5月17日（周二）上午10點到上午11點30分

https://web.sichamber.com/events/SmallBusiness%20Development%20Center%20at%20CSI%20presents%20Develop%20Your%20Business%20Plan%20Level%202%20-740/details

●Worker's Compensation, Disability Benefits and Paid Family Leave Webinar

工人賠償、殘疾福利 和帶薪家事假網絡研討會（線上）

5月17日（周二）上午10點到中午12點

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/worker-s-compensation-disability-benefits-and-paid-family-leave-webinar-2609

●SELLING TO THE GOVERNMENT AND GLOBAL MARKET

向政府和全球市場銷售（線上）

5月17日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/selling-to-the-government-and-global-market-54208/

●How To Start A Commercial Child Care Business

如何建立商業型幼兒園（線上）

5月17日（周二）晚上7點到晚上8點30分

https://www.cmpny.org/calendar/2022/5/17/course-on-how-to-start-a-commercial-child-care-business-session-1

●Improve Your Cash Flow

改善你的現金流（線上）

5月18日（周三）中午12點到下午1點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/improve-your-cash-flow-the-lifeblood-of-every-business-55039/

●STARTING A SMALL BUSINESS

開辦小企業（線上）

5月18日（周三）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/starting-a-small-business-english-54209/

●BEING READY BUSINESS

為開展業務做好準備（線上）

5月18日（周三）下午6點到晚上7點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/being-ready-business-55119/

●Brooklyn Pop Up Legal Clinic

免費法律諮詢（線上&線下）

5月21日（周六）下午1點30分到下午4點30分

*需要提前電話預約

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1638499

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★