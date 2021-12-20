●The NYC and New York State Mask Mandates: What you Need to Know

你需要瞭解的紐約市 和紐約州 口罩規定（線上）

12月21日（周二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30279&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情 小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

12月21日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30197&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Real Estate Career Night - so you want to be a Realtor?

瞭解如何成為持牌房地產銷售員（線上）

12月21日（周二）晚上6點到晚上7點05分

http://www.farmingdalenychamber.org/events/details/real-estate-career-night-so-you-want-to-be-a-realtor-12-21-2021-3043?calendarMonth=2021-12-01

●Coat and Pajama GiveAway

為有新生兒至 3 歲兒童的家庭提供精選的大衣和睡衣；物品將按到達順序分發，送完即止。（線下）

12月21日或12月22日下午3點到下午5點

12/21：https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Coatand%20Pajama%20GiveAway%20-598/details

12/22：https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Coatand%20Pajama%20GiveAway%20-599/details

●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州COVID-19疫情期間小型企業振興補助計劃（線上）

12月23日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-47422/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★