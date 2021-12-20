我的頻道

王力宏正式道歉 宣布暫時退出演藝圈 房產給李靚蕾

李靚蕾再嗆王力宏：認不認召妓、約砲、劈腿

近期活動

●The NYC and New York State Mask Mandates: What you Need to Know

你需要瞭解的紐約市紐約州口罩規定（線上）

12月21日（周二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30279&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

12月21日（周二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30197&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Real Estate Career Night - so you want to be a Realtor?

瞭解如何成為持牌房地產銷售員（線上）

12月21日（周二）晚上6點到晚上7點05分

http://www.farmingdalenychamber.org/events/details/real-estate-career-night-so-you-want-to-be-a-realtor-12-21-2021-3043?calendarMonth=2021-12-01

●Coat and Pajama GiveAway

為有新生兒至 3 歲兒童的家庭提供精選的大衣和睡衣；物品將按到達順序分發，送完即止。（線下）

12月21日或12月22日下午3點到下午5點

12/21：https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Coatand%20Pajama%20GiveAway%20-598/details

12/22：https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Coatand%20Pajama%20GiveAway%20-599/details

●NYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州COVID-19疫情期間小型企業振興補助計劃（線上）

12月23日（周四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/nys-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-47422/

如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。

陳乃霓日前與家人到夏威夷渡假，不幸發生游泳意外，於12日在檀香山(Honolulu)驟逝。(陳乃霓舞蹈團提供)

移民舞蹈家陳乃霓 夏威夷游泳意外中驟逝

2021-12-13 16:45
華人購房通過中間人兌換本票被跳票，總損失超50萬元，無奈求助華人社團。(記者張晨/攝影)

經中間人兌換本票 華人被跳票逾50萬元

2021-12-14 10:16
孔廈七旬空巢華裔耆老跳樓亡，死前抑鬱嚴重。(記者張晨/攝影)

走不出喪夫痛 曼哈頓七旬空巢華婦 疑抑鬱跳樓亡

2021-12-15 14:23
州長霍楚表示，新冠疫情在感恩節後出現了「令人驚恐的反彈」；圖為紐約市民在曼哈頓接受病毒檢測。(路透)

紐約州新冠住院猛增7成 「令人驚恐」

2021-12-15 02:29
Omicron變種病毒侵入紐約，促使更多成人和兒童積極接種疫苗，在皇后區貝賽的KCS社區中心疫苗站，等候打疫苗的民眾大排長龍。(記者曹健╱攝影)

紐約市確診率三天翻倍 增長速度「從所未見」市府籲兒童快接種

2021-12-16 19:51
亞當斯強硬警告「黑人的命也是命」領袖，不能在紐約製造混亂。（美聯社）

亞當斯強硬警告「黑人的命也是命」領袖 不能在紐約製造混亂

2021-12-12 10:10

李靚蕾公布王力宏諮商師信函 貼出放棄贍養費聲明

李靚蕾公布王力宏諮商師信函 貼出放棄贍養費聲明
By2妹Yumi才喊沒介入 李靚蕾晾裸照證據神打臉

By2妹Yumi才喊沒介入 李靚蕾晾裸照證據神打臉
李靚蕾貼出裸照後再發文 指王力宏只把Yumi當炮友

李靚蕾貼出裸照後再發文 指王力宏只把Yumi當炮友
王力宏終於發聲 駁斥不忠 批李靚蕾討2億人民幣

王力宏終於發聲 駁斥不忠 批李靚蕾討2億人民幣
「Hello Stranger」是陌生人的意思？王力宏英文出大包

「Hello Stranger」是陌生人的意思？王力宏英文出大包