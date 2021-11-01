●Work Lab: Canva

為當地商界提供社交媒體及營銷內容相關的現場協助（線下）

11月3日（週三）上午8點30分到上午11點30分

https://web.islandchamber.com/events/WorkLab%20Canva-8301/details

●Unexpected Activists: Women Reformers of the Lower East Side from Settlement Houses to Synagogues

分享改革者、企業家和意想不到的活動家的故事（線上）

11月3日（週三）下午5點到下午6點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/unexpected-activists-women-reformers-of-the-lower-east-side-from-settlement-houses-to-synagogues/

●New York County Lawyers Association Presents: Special Masters Program Info Session

紐約縣律師協會介紹：特別碩士課程信息會議（線上）

11月3日（週三）下午6點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1570804

●Morning Speed Networking: Are You Up For the Challenge?

建立您的專業網絡並增加您的業務底線（線上）

11月4日（週四）上午9點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/morning-speed-networking-41969/

●NEW YORK STATE COVID-19 PANDEMIC SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

紐約州 新冠疫情 小企業恢復補助計劃（線上）

11月4日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/new-york-state-covid-19-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-program-45185/

●Remote Free Immigration Legal Consultation Day

遠程免費移民 法律諮詢日（線上）

11月4日（週四）上午10點到下午5點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-november-2021

●North Jersey Chamber of Commerce 2021 Business Dream Summit

北澤西商會2021創業夢想峰會（線下）

11月5日（週五）上午10點30分到下午2點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NorthJersey%20Chamber%20of%20Commerce%202021%20Business%20Dream%20Summit-552/details

●FACL BC Presents: “But I Look Like a Lawyer” Documentary Premiere

「但我看起來像個律師」紀錄片首映式（線上）

11月5日（週五）下午3點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1564105

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★