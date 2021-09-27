我的頻道

被控引燃加州小鹿山火 恐面臨9年徒刑 婦否認縱火

德大選變天 社民黨以1.6個百分點險勝梅克爾政黨

LGBTQ Business Enterprise Certification & NYC Fast Track Event

LGBTQ商業企業認證和紐約市快速通道活動（線上）

9月27日（週一）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30189&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Therapeutic Skills Training

治療技能培訓（線上）

9月27日（週一）下午3點到下午4點30分

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/TherapeuticSkills%20Training-508/details

●Excluded Worker Fund: Information Session

被排除在外的工人基金（EWF）信息（線上）

9月28日（週二）上午10點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/ExcludedWorker%20Fund%20Information%20Session-525/details

●How to Build a Successful Business Plan

如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）

9月28日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-472/details

●WE MASTER MONEY CONFERENCE

如何獲得商業融資（線上）

9月28日（週二）上午11點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/we-master-money-conference-42706/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

9月28日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30173&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Ethics in Real Estate

房地產中的多樣性、公平性、包容性和道德（線上）

9月29日（週三）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1553945

●A Solo and Small Law Firm Guide to Reopening

獨立和小型律師事務所重新開業指南（線上）

9月30日（週四）上午11點到中午12點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1560317

●Reach Customers Online with Google - Part 2

使用 Google 吸引在線客戶-第 2 部分（線上）

9月30日（週四）下午3點到下午4點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/reach-customers-online-with-google_part-2/

●Neurodiversity Training

神經多樣性訓練（線上）

9月30日（週四）下午3點到下午4點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NeurodiversityTraining-509/details

●Trauma Informed Interviewing Skills for Victims of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

針對反亞裔仇恨犯罪受害者的創傷知情訪談技巧（線上）

9月30日（週四）下午4點到下午5點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1559136

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

皇后區26歲華男血床單裹屍，被警察發現死在法拉盛一處高檔華人公寓內。(取自谷歌地圖)

紐約法拉盛公寓發現26歲華男屍體 鮮血淋漓床單裹屍

2021-09-20 20:15
「美東超市」預計將在10月在史泰登島Roman Blum購物中心以全新面貌重新營業。（Stuart Waldman提供。）

史泰登島華裔增 大型亞洲超市不斷登陸

2021-09-20 09:35
78歲拾荒華男下東城遭當街暴打，稱非仇恨犯罪。(取自谷歌地圖)

紐約拾荒華男遭當街暴打 越南餐廳老闆娘出手相助

2021-09-21 13:01
警方連續多日將停在街邊，當作Airbnb使用的非法貨車扣押。(取自NYC Sheriff推特)

紐約警查獲7非法貨車當露營車 Airbnb住一晚不到百元

2021-09-26 13:58
紐約法拉盛一位26歲華男血床單裹屍，被警察發現死在法拉盛一處高檔華人公寓內。(截取自谷歌地圖)

紐約法拉盛華男命喪情婦家中 警方判定兇殺

2021-09-22 13:37
紐約市從23日下午4時至24日早8時，將出現雷雨，部分低窪地區恐淹水。(歐新社)

紐約市發布出行警示 下午將有雷雨 低窪處恐淹水

2021-09-23 13:54

