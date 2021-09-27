近期活動
●LGBTQ Business Enterprise Certification & NYC Fast Track Event
LGBTQ商業企業認證和紐約市快速通道活動（線上）
9月27日（週一）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30189&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Therapeutic Skills Training
治療技能培訓（線上）
9月27日（週一）下午3點到下午4點30分
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/TherapeuticSkills%20Training-508/details
●Excluded Worker Fund: Information Session
被排除在外的工人基金（EWF）信息（線上）
9月28日（週二）上午10點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/ExcludedWorker%20Fund%20Information%20Session-525/details
●How to Build a Successful Business Plan
如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）
9月28日（週二）上午10點到上午11點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-472/details
●WE MASTER MONEY CONFERENCE
如何獲得商業融資（線上）
9月28日（週二）上午11點到下午3點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/we-master-money-conference-42706/
●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar
新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）
9月28日（週二）下午2點到下午3點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30173&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Ethics in Real Estate
房地產中的多樣性、公平性、包容性和道德（線上）
9月29日（週三）下午1點到下午2點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1553945
●A Solo and Small Law Firm Guide to Reopening
獨立和小型律師事務所重新開業指南（線上）
9月30日（週四）上午11點到中午12點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1560317
●Reach Customers Online with Google - Part 2
使用 Google 吸引在線客戶-第 2 部分（線上）
9月30日（週四）下午3點到下午4點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/reach-customers-online-with-google_part-2/
●Neurodiversity Training
神經多樣性訓練（線上）
9月30日（週四）下午3點到下午4點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/NeurodiversityTraining-509/details
●Trauma Informed Interviewing Skills for Victims of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
針對反亞裔仇恨犯罪受害者的創傷知情訪談技巧（線上）
9月30日（週四）下午4點到下午5點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1559136
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
