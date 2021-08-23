我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

阿富汗喀布爾機場遇襲 美、德軍開火 1死3傷

36小時撤1.1萬人 拜登演說：務必快速安全撤僑

近期活動

近期活動

●Selling to the Global Market

銷往國際市場（線上）

8月23日（週一）中午12點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-global-market/

●Practical Advice On How To Handle Traffic Court Cases

如何處理交通法案的實用建議（線上）

8月23日（週一）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1549320

●How to Build a Successful Business Plan

如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）

8月24日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-471/details

●Do Business with Government

與聯邦政府做生意（線上）

8月24日（週二）上午10點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/sba-%e8%88%87%e8%81%af%e9%82%a6%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e4%bd%9c%e7%94%9f%e6%84%8f-do-business-with-government/

●First Steps to Starting Your Business

創業的第一步（線上）

8月24日（週二）上午10點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/first-steps-to-starting-your-business-washington-heights/

●Introduction to Capital Access

為女性企業家提供技術援助以及獲取資金的資源（線上）

8月24日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-master-money-introduction-to-capital-access/

●The Rise in Anti-AAPI Violence and a Portrait of Asian Americans in the Law 2.0

亞裔仇恨的興起和亞裔美國人在法律2.0中的形象（線上）

8月24日（週二）中午12點30分到下午1點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1523059

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

8月24日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30168&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Marketing Strategies for your Business

適合您業務的營銷策略（線上）

8月24日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/marketing-strategies-for-your-business-2/

●Unemployment Insurance Update: Recently Enacted Legislation

失業保險更新：最近頒布的立法（線上）

8月25日（週三）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1549324

●M/WBE Certification Webinar

獲得少數族裔和女性擁有的企業認證（線上）

8月25日（週三）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/m-wbe-certification-webinar-2/

●Collaborate, Meet, and Work Remotely

遠程協作、開會和工作（線上）

8月25日（週三）下午5點到下午6點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/collaborate-meet-and-work-remotely-queens/

●Optimize Search Engine

優化搜索引擎（線上）

8月25日（週三）晚上7點到晚上9點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e5%84%aa%e5%8c%96%e6%90%9c%e7%b4%a2%e5%bc%95%e6%93%8e%ef%bc%88seo-lower-manhattan/

●Business Finance 1: Getting Started

商業金融 1：入門（線上）

8月26日（週四）上午11點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-finance-1-getting-started-staten-island/

●How to Communicate Effectively in Business

如何在商務中有效溝通（線上）

8月26日（週四）下午5點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-communicate-effectively-in-business/

●2021 NYCOS SUMMER CONCERT OF CHINESE OPERA

紐約梨園社夏季京劇專場（線下）

8月28日（週六）下午1點*需提前註冊申請獲取入場券

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nycos-summer-concert-of-peking-opera-tickets-164997944293?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

亞裔 美國 紐約

上一則

亨利過境 紐約市1小時降雨量破史上紀錄 華人住宅淹水

下一則

紐約市「五區自行車暢遊」延期一周 報名重開

延伸閱讀

近期活動

近期活動
染Delta出院仍「生不如死」 醫指17項症狀持續維持

染Delta出院仍「生不如死」 醫指17項症狀持續維持
葛謨自傳僅賣不到5萬本 可續領200萬版稅

葛謨自傳僅賣不到5萬本 可續領200萬版稅
近期活動

近期活動
小型企業署督察長：紓困貸款遭詐騙 規模前所未見

小型企業署督察長：紓困貸款遭詐騙 規模前所未見

熱門新聞

熱帶風暴「亨利」(Henri)正向東海岸轉移，料本周末將影響紐約市部分地區和長島。(美聯社)

「亨利」變一級颶風 長島周日料迎強風暴雨

2021-08-21 11:59
蔣女士為了幫助在美分身乏術的女兒，在疫情期間踏上來美的旅程。(家人提供)

疫期逆行 華人父母轉第3國來美…旅行社提供一條龍服務

2021-08-18 11:00
法拉盛華裔夫婦日前於長島購物時，將一歲大的幼兒獨自留在車內，被路人舉報，警方解救出在車內哭泣的孩子。(News12視頻截圖)

華人夫妻購物 1歲兒鎖車內1小時…路人報警救娃 爸媽被捕控罪

2021-08-19 02:30
去年熱帶風暴伊賽亞斯造成全市五區數以千計樹木被吹倒，砸毀車輛、房屋眾多。（本報檔案照）

紐約部分地區進入緊急狀態 市戶外用餐明日全停

2021-08-21 14:21
一輛滿載觀光客的巴士在上州翻覆。(取自州警推特)

尼加拉瀑布觀光巴士翻車 57人輕重傷

2021-08-15 12:14
颶風「亨利」降為熱帶風暴之前，22凌晨的前期降雨導致皇后區跨島高速路（Cross Island Parkway）雙向所有車道被淹，汽車涉水而行。（記者曹健/攝影）

「亨利」降為熱帶風暴 風暴中心繞過長島 在羅德島登陸

2021-08-22 13:20

超人氣

更多 >
美專家：賀錦麗正走進一個馬蜂窩

美專家：賀錦麗正走進一個馬蜂窩
比美全紅嬋 8歲川娃讓水花消失 省賽連奪2銀

比美全紅嬋 8歲川娃讓水花消失 省賽連奪2銀
「亨利」降為熱帶風暴 風暴中心繞過長島 在羅德島登陸

「亨利」降為熱帶風暴 風暴中心繞過長島 在羅德島登陸
柴犬逃避散步跑上床「裝睡」 瞇眼偷看遭主人一秒識破

柴犬逃避散步跑上床「裝睡」 瞇眼偷看遭主人一秒識破
阿富汗孕婦「美軍運輸機上產嬰」 指揮官1動作救命

阿富汗孕婦「美軍運輸機上產嬰」 指揮官1動作救命