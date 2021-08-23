近期活動
●Selling to the Global Market
銷往國際市場（線上）
8月23日（週一）中午12點到下午1點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-global-market/
●Practical Advice On How To Handle Traffic Court Cases
如何處理交通法案的實用建議（線上）
8月23日（週一）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1549320
●How to Build a Successful Business Plan
如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）
8月24日（週二）上午10點到上午11點
https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-471/details
●Do Business with Government
與聯邦政府做生意（線上）
8月24日（週二）上午10點到中午12點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/sba-%e8%88%87%e8%81%af%e9%82%a6%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e4%bd%9c%e7%94%9f%e6%84%8f-do-business-with-government/
●First Steps to Starting Your Business
創業的第一步（線上）
8月24日（週二）上午10點到中午12點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/first-steps-to-starting-your-business-washington-heights/
●Introduction to Capital Access
為女性企業家提供技術援助以及獲取資金的資源（線上）
8月24日（週二）上午11點到中午12點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-master-money-introduction-to-capital-access/
●The Rise in Anti-AAPI Violence and a Portrait of Asian Americans in the Law 2.0
8月24日（週二）中午12點30分到下午1點30分
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1523059
●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar
新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）
8月24日（週二）下午2點到下午3點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30168&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
●Marketing Strategies for your Business
適合您業務的營銷策略（線上）
8月24日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/marketing-strategies-for-your-business-2/
●Unemployment Insurance Update: Recently Enacted Legislation
失業保險更新：最近頒布的立法（線上）
8月25日（週三）中午12點到下午1點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1549324
●M/WBE Certification Webinar
獲得少數族裔和女性擁有的企業認證（線上）
8月25日（週三）下午2點到下午3點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/m-wbe-certification-webinar-2/
●Collaborate, Meet, and Work Remotely
遠程協作、開會和工作（線上）
8月25日（週三）下午5點到下午6點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/collaborate-meet-and-work-remotely-queens/
●Optimize Search Engine
優化搜索引擎（線上）
8月25日（週三）晚上7點到晚上9點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e5%84%aa%e5%8c%96%e6%90%9c%e7%b4%a2%e5%bc%95%e6%93%8e%ef%bc%88seo-lower-manhattan/
●Business Finance 1: Getting Started
商業金融 1：入門（線上）
8月26日（週四）上午11點到下午1點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-finance-1-getting-started-staten-island/
●How to Communicate Effectively in Business
如何在商務中有效溝通（線上）
8月26日（週四）下午5點到下午7點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-communicate-effectively-in-business/
●2021 NYCOS SUMMER CONCERT OF CHINESE OPERA
紐約梨園社夏季京劇專場（線下）
8月28日（週六）下午1點*需提前註冊申請獲取入場券
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nycos-summer-concert-of-peking-opera-tickets-164997944293?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb
●Ascend Career Fair
免費線上招聘會（線上）
8月30日（週一）
*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加
https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
上一則
亨利過境 紐約市1小時降雨量破史上紀錄 華人住宅淹水
下一則
FB留言