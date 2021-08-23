●Selling to the Global Market

銷往國際市場（線上）

8月23日（週一）中午12點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-global-market/

●Practical Advice On How To Handle Traffic Court Cases

如何處理交通法案的實用建議（線上）

8月23日（週一）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1549320

●How to Build a Successful Business Plan

如何制定成功的商業計劃（線上）

8月24日（週二）上午10點到上午11點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/Howto%20Build%20a%20Successful%20Business%20Plan-471/details

●Do Business with Government

與聯邦政府做生意（線上）

8月24日（週二）上午10點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/sba-%e8%88%87%e8%81%af%e9%82%a6%e6%94%bf%e5%ba%9c%e4%bd%9c%e7%94%9f%e6%84%8f-do-business-with-government/

●First Steps to Starting Your Business

創業的第一步（線上）

8月24日（週二）上午10點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/first-steps-to-starting-your-business-washington-heights/

●Introduction to Capital Access

為女性企業家提供技術援助以及獲取資金的資源（線上）

8月24日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-master-money-introduction-to-capital-access/

●The Rise in Anti-AAPI Violence and a Portrait of Asian Americans in the Law 2.0

亞裔 仇恨的興起和亞裔美國 人在法律2.0中的形象（線上）

8月24日（週二）中午12點30分到下午1點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1523059

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

8月24日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30168&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Marketing Strategies for your Business

適合您業務的營銷策略（線上）

8月24日（週二）晚上7點到晚上8點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/marketing-strategies-for-your-business-2/

●Unemployment Insurance Update: Recently Enacted Legislation

失業保險更新：最近頒布的立法（線上）

8月25日（週三）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1549324

●M/WBE Certification Webinar

獲得少數族裔和女性擁有的企業認證（線上）

8月25日（週三）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/m-wbe-certification-webinar-2/

●Collaborate, Meet, and Work Remotely

遠程協作、開會和工作（線上）

8月25日（週三）下午5點到下午6點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/collaborate-meet-and-work-remotely-queens/

●Optimize Search Engine

優化搜索引擎（線上）

8月25日（週三）晚上7點到晚上9點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e5%84%aa%e5%8c%96%e6%90%9c%e7%b4%a2%e5%bc%95%e6%93%8e%ef%bc%88seo-lower-manhattan/

●Business Finance 1: Getting Started

商業金融 1：入門（線上）

8月26日（週四）上午11點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/business-finance-1-getting-started-staten-island/

●How to Communicate Effectively in Business

如何在商務中有效溝通（線上）

8月26日（週四）下午5點到下午7點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-to-communicate-effectively-in-business/

●2021 NYCOS SUMMER CONCERT OF CHINESE OPERA

紐約 梨園社夏季京劇專場（線下）

8月28日（週六）下午1點*需提前註冊申請獲取入場券

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nycos-summer-concert-of-peking-opera-tickets-164997944293?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★