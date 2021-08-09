我的頻道

葛謨準備打持久戰 幕僚長德羅莎「不堪壓力」先辭職

近期活動

●The Brooklyn Marketplace is Live!

通過布魯克林市場在網上開展業務（線上）

8月10日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program Webinar

新冠疫情小型企業振興補助計畫網絡研討會（線上）

8月10日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30166&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Building and Maintaining Personal Credit

建立和維護個人信用（線上）

8月10日（週二）下午6點30分到下午7點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-master-money-workshop-building-and-maintaining-personal-credit/

●Queens Tech Council

與來自整個科技行業的創新者、顛覆者、創始人和資助者會面（線下）

8月10日（週二）下午6點到晚上9點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/queens-tech-council-networking-event-41169/

●Basics of Business Credit

商業信用基礎（線上）

8月11日（週三）下午4點30分到下午5點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/we-nyc-basics-of-business-credit-workshop-3/

●Remote Free Immigration Legal Consultation Day

遠程免費移民法律諮詢日（線上）

8月12日（週四）上午10點到下午5點

*需電話預約

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-august-2021

●Marketing Strategies for Your Business

為您的企業製定營銷策略（線上）

8月12日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/marketing-strategies-for-your-business-sba-york/

●Pandemic Grant Assistance and Training for Your Employees

為您的員工提供疫情補助金援助和培訓（線上）

8月12日（週四）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.sichamber.com/events/otxlce6yfustzuq89vz7wtn90uo3xo

●Summer Sunset Networking Event

夏季日落社交活動（線下）

8月12日（週四）下午6點到晚上8點

*需購買門票

https://business.bronxchamber.org/events/details/summer-sunset-networking-event-2484

●Rent Arrears and Evictions

租金拖欠和驅逐（線上）

8月14日（週六）中午12點30分到下午3點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1511198

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

*需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★




