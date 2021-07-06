●2021 Tzu Chi Online Summer Camp

2021慈濟孩童线上夏令營（線上）

7月5日（週一）至7月16日（週五）共10天

限制年齡：6-12歲 | 學費：$180 | 註冊費：$20

第一節：東部時間下午12點至下午3點

第二節：東部時間下午3點30分至下午6點30分

https://tzuchi.us/events/2021-tzu-chi-online-summer-camp?i=c29c5dc

●PBCS Virtual Clinic

法律講座系列：勞工法（線上）

7月6日（週二）下午5點30分到晚上8點30分

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1511197

●Bankruptcy and Loss Outlooks from the COVID-19 Era

新冠疫情 時代的破產 和損失展望（線上）

7月7日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1532994

●Tech Office hours

技術辦公時間（線上）

7月7日（週三）上午9點30分到下午5點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29995&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Immigration Legal Consultation Day

移民法律諮詢日（線上）

7月8日（週四）上午10點到下午5點

免費諮詢 | 請提前電話預約

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-july-2021

●Boost with Facebook Training

分享在數字時代發展業務的好主意（線上）

7月8日（週四）下午3點到下午4點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30148&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Building a Successful Divorce Practice as a Female Lawyer

作為女性律師建立成功的離婚案實踐（線上）

7月9日（週四）中午12點到下午1點15分

會員免費 | 非會員收費：$50

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1529467

●Navigating the NYS Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant

為您指導紐約州 疫情小企業復工補助金相關信息（線上）

7月9日（週四）上午10點到上午11點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/navigating-the-nys-pandemic-small-business-recovery-grant-qcc-july-9th-39660/

●Ascend Career Fair

免費線上招聘會（線上）

8月30日（週一）

需提前登錄鏈接申請並提交簡歷後參加

https://www.ascendleadership.org/career-fair

