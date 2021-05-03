●Asian American Community Mayoral Candidates Forum

亞裔美國 人社區市長候選人論壇（線上）

5月4日（週二）下午5點15分到晚上7點30分

https://www.cacf.org/events/2020-cacf-virtual-gala-raising-the-volume-strengthening-the-voices-of-the-asian-american-community

●Saving Chinatown and Our Legacies

拯救唐人街的亚洲美食 遗产（線上）

5月5日（週三）下午6點30分到下午7點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/saving-chinatown-and-our-legacies

●Small business marketing strategy

小型企業的營銷策略（線上）

5月5日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e5%b0%8f%e5%9e%8b%e4%bc%81%e6%a5%ad%e7%9a%84%e7%87%9f%e9%8a%b7%e7%ad%96%e7%95%a5

●RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND (RRF) APPLICATION

餐馆振兴基金（RRF）申请（線上）

5月5日（週三）中午12點到下午1點15分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/restaurant-revitalization-fund-rrf-application-36338/

●How SBA can Help You Succeed

SBA如何幫助您成功（線上）

5月6日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-sba-can-help-you-succeed

●Selling to the Global Market

銷往全球市場（線上）

5月6日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-global-market-sba-tiqc

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★