近期活動
●Asian American Community Mayoral Candidates Forum
5月4日（週二）下午5點15分到晚上7點30分
https://www.cacf.org/events/2020-cacf-virtual-gala-raising-the-volume-strengthening-the-voices-of-the-asian-american-community
●Saving Chinatown and Our Legacies
拯救唐人街的亚洲美食遗产（線上）
5月5日（週三）下午6點30分到下午7點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/saving-chinatown-and-our-legacies
●Small business marketing strategy
小型企業的營銷策略（線上）
5月5日（週三）下午2點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e5%b0%8f%e5%9e%8b%e4%bc%81%e6%a5%ad%e7%9a%84%e7%87%9f%e9%8a%b7%e7%ad%96%e7%95%a5
●RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND (RRF) APPLICATION
餐馆振兴基金（RRF）申请（線上）
5月5日（週三）中午12點到下午1點15分
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/restaurant-revitalization-fund-rrf-application-36338/
●How SBA can Help You Succeed
SBA如何幫助您成功（線上）
5月6日（週四）下午2點到下午3點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-sba-can-help-you-succeed
●Selling to the Global Market
銷往全球市場（線上）
5月6日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分
https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-global-market-sba-tiqc
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
