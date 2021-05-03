我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

每日染疫40萬人代價？印度地方敗選破「莫迪神話」

全美接種逾2.4億劑 確診.住院.死亡全降

近期活動

近期活動

●Asian American Community Mayoral Candidates Forum

亞裔美國人社區市長候選人論壇（線上）

5月4日（週二）下午5點15分到晚上7點30分

https://www.cacf.org/events/2020-cacf-virtual-gala-raising-the-volume-strengthening-the-voices-of-the-asian-american-community

●Saving Chinatown and Our Legacies

拯救唐人街的亚洲美食遗产（線上）

5月5日（週三）下午6點30分到下午7點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/saving-chinatown-and-our-legacies

●Small business marketing strategy

小型企業的營銷策略（線上）

5月5日（週三）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/%e5%b0%8f%e5%9e%8b%e4%bc%81%e6%a5%ad%e7%9a%84%e7%87%9f%e9%8a%b7%e7%ad%96%e7%95%a5

●RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND (RRF) APPLICATION

餐馆振兴基金（RRF）申请（線上）

5月5日（週三）中午12點到下午1點15分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/restaurant-revitalization-fund-rrf-application-36338/

●How SBA can Help You Succeed

SBA如何幫助您成功（線上）

5月6日（週四）下午2點到下午3點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/how-sba-can-help-you-succeed

●Selling to the Global Market

銷往全球市場（線上）

5月6日（週四）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/selling-to-the-global-market-sba-tiqc

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

美國 亞裔 美食

上一則

紐約市警仇恨犯罪工作組 教亞裔自衛術防身

下一則

疫情未歇 布碌崙植物園櫻花祭再取消

延伸閱讀

治仇亞病 法拉盛市議員參選人黃敏儀籲增亞美歷史課

治仇亞病 法拉盛市議員參選人黃敏儀籲增亞美歷史課
餐飲業復興基金 弱勢先到先得 華資餐館多符合

餐飲業復興基金 弱勢先到先得 華資餐館多符合
餐飲業復興基金3種計算方法 不同時間營運適用不同

餐飲業復興基金3種計算方法 不同時間營運適用不同
餐飲業290億補助5月3日起申請 單店最高500萬元

餐飲業290億補助5月3日起申請 單店最高500萬元
「單店最高500萬」餐飲業290億補助 5月3日起申請

「單店最高500萬」餐飲業290億補助 5月3日起申請

熱門新聞

90歲的于長年日前染疫，在病床上與病魔纏鬥半個月，不幸離世。(于女士提供)

打完首劑疫苗 華人老夫妻染疫離世 女兒嘆未及早檢測

2021-04-25 02:30
攻擊馬耀攀的男嫌目前仍在逃。(市警提供)

遭踹拾荒華男「恐撐不過去」 妻將返工憂自己成目標

2021-04-25 14:46
37歲的外賣郎林星龍4月29日取餐外送時，被一輛北向皇后區阿斯托利亞35街的賓士車撞倒，因傷重不治身亡。(取自Gofundme網頁)

才送餐半個月 華裔外賣郎命喪車輪下

2021-05-01 02:30
布碌崙正統猶太裔社區出現大規模RSV病毒感染。（本報檔案照）

紐約布碌崙爆發兒童呼吸道疾病 6天近300例

2021-04-26 07:00
嫌犯在布碌崙東威廉斯堡對一名女士實施了搶劫與性侵。（市警總局提供）

不滿女子僅帶20元現金 劫匪改性侵

2021-04-28 13:40
曼哈頓再發生兩起仇恨亞裔案件。（記者金春香／攝影）

紐約仇恨亞裔犯罪又2起 女子在地鐵被毆倒地

2021-04-29 18:35

精彩推薦

data-matched-content-rows-num="10,4" data-matched-content-columns-num="1,2" data-matched-content-ui-type="image_sidebyside,image_stacked"

超人氣

更多 >
民主黨議員籲拜登 推第4波紓困支票

民主黨議員籲拜登 推第4波紓困支票
無慢性病…明尼蘇達州6歲女童 罕見染疫不治

無慢性病…明尼蘇達州6歲女童 罕見染疫不治

「唯一能制約中國民族主義」 德媒：習是台海最大變數

「唯一能制約中國民族主義」 德媒：習是台海最大變數
晶片荒燒不停 專家：中國恐侵台奪下「護國神山」

晶片荒燒不停 專家：中國恐侵台奪下「護國神山」
黃秋生真的留台開餐車 新搭檔出爐全是專業演員

黃秋生真的留台開餐車 新搭檔出爐全是專業演員