●American Rescue Plan Act Programs Updates

了解餐館復興基金（RRF）申請的詳細信息和PPP申請的變更摘要（線上）

4月26日（週一）下午4點到下午5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/american-rescue-plan-act-programs-updates-2

●Navigating OPWDD through Transition

全面了解OPWDD（殘障人士辦公室）服務（線上）

4月26日（週一）下午4點30分到下午5點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/navigating-opwdd-through-transition-presented-by-includenyc

●Women's Entrepreneurship Program-Introduction to Capital Access

婦女創業計劃－了解如何獲取本金（線上）

4月27日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Search Engine Optimization Explained

優化搜索引擎，提升企業搜索結果（線上）

4月28日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FreeSCORE%20Webinar%20Search%20Engine%20Optimization%20Explained-419/details

●Small Business Tech Academy

幫助小型企業成功的數字化工具和策略（線上）

4月29日（週四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30031&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●New York City's Comeback: Ensuring an Equitable Recovery for our Workforce

紐約市 重啟：確保勞動力的公平恢復（線上）

4月30日（週五）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30049&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

