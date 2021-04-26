我的頻道

●American Rescue Plan Act Programs Updates

了解餐館復興基金（RRF）申請的詳細信息和PPP申請的變更摘要（線上）

4月26日（週一）下午4點到下午5點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/american-rescue-plan-act-programs-updates-2

●Navigating OPWDD through Transition

全面了解OPWDD（殘障人士辦公室）服務（線上）

4月26日（週一）下午4點30分到下午5點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/navigating-opwdd-through-transition-presented-by-includenyc

●Women's Entrepreneurship Program-Introduction to Capital Access

婦女創業計劃－了解如何獲取本金（線上）

4月27日（週二）上午11點到中午12點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Search Engine Optimization Explained

優化搜索引擎，提升企業搜索結果（線上）

4月28日（週三）下午1點到下午2點

https://statenislandnycoc.wliinc19.com/events/FreeSCORE%20Webinar%20Search%20Engine%20Optimization%20Explained-419/details

●Small Business Tech Academy

幫助小型企業成功的數字化工具和策略（線上）

4月29日（週四）中午12點到下午1點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30031&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●New York City's Comeback: Ensuring an Equitable Recovery for our Workforce

紐約市重啟：確保勞動力的公平恢復（線上）

4月30日（週五）下午1點到下午2點30分

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=30049&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

陳夢琴在出現新冠症狀後半個月去世。(陳夢琴家人提供)

月初才打完疫苗 57歲華女染新冠送命

2021-04-19 02:28
90歲的于長年日前染疫，在病床上與病魔纏鬥半個月，不幸離世。(于女士提供)

打完首劑疫苗 華人老夫妻染疫離世 女兒嘆未及早檢測

2021-04-25 02:30

紐約襲警頻傳 外州男闖紅燈被攔 向警潑酸

2021-04-19 00:05
21歲的納菲亞在家門口被他人用硫酸攻擊，她期盼警方早日逮捕嫌犯；左圖為納菲亞受害前照片，中圖與右圖為受害人被硫酸燒傷的照片。取自GoFundMe網頁)

亞裔女被潑硫酸 毀容幾近失明哭訴尋兇嫌

2021-04-23 02:28
紐約市將於21日出現強烈雷暴天氣。(記者顏嘉瑩/攝影)

狂風豪雨…超強雷暴今襲紐約

2021-04-21 08:45
紐約曼哈頓哈林區(Harlem)23日晚發生一起涉及亞裔的攻擊案件。(截取自紐約市警局提供錄像)

亞裔拾荒客 紐約街頭遭踢頭命危

2021-04-24 16:04

