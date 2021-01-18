我的頻道

疫苗怎麼打？有效多久？金山加大傳染病學教授解惑

想以軍禮風光離任？川普遭五角大廈拒絕

●Handling Landlord & Tenant cases

處理房東和租戶案件（線上）

1月20日（週三）下午1點

https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1472517

●PPP and EIDL Guidelines

薪資保護計劃和經濟傷害災難貸款指南（線上）

1月21日（週四）中午12點到下午1點

https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-on-ppp-and-eidl-guidelines

●Understanding Federal Small Business Grants

了解聯邦小企業補助金（線上）

1月21日（週四）下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/understanding-federal-small-business-grants-31034/

●How to Access Help and Funding from the Latest Round of Federal Stimulus

如何從最新一輪的聯邦鼓勵中獲得幫助和資金（線上）

1月22日（週五）下午1點到下午2點

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29994&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★

貸款 房東

疫苗用完 紐約多個疫苗接種站關閉

反對取消資優班 紐約同源會：應擴大

隱瞞中國關係 MIT華人教授陳剛被控罪 以100萬交保

每天近萬人確診 喬州新冠感染率全美第三

打擊失業詐騙 伊檢察長成立專案組

女性健康程式洩個資給FB 與聯邦達成和解

因應總統就職 華府13地鐵站關閉

加州在家遠距學測？ 爭論再起

1張圖／紐約州確診123萬 新增死亡272人

2021-01-17 21:16
紐約市長白思豪13日宣布紐約市正在終止與川普集團的商業合同，包括中央公園兩個溜冰場。(美聯社)

秋後算帳 川普多個紐約市開發合同被叫停

2021-01-13 11:41
曼哈頓Vessel新年再曝自殺案，輕生男子情況危及。(記者張晨/攝影)

紐約曼哈頓Vessel新年再爆自殺案 21歲男子搶救無效死亡

2021-01-11 16:35
蔣宇光(後排左一)與妻子楊燕(前)和一雙兒女。(楊燕提供)

疫情延誤病情 45歲中醫師驟逝

2021-01-15 02:27
華人集中的布魯克林日落公園感染率居高。(記者顏潔恩/攝影)

紐約客談／華人非法聚會 病毒傳播溫床

2021-01-13 02:26
年僅26歲的王承意外死亡，家屬盼尋目擊者。（家人提供）

26歲外賣郎離奇亡 家屬苦尋目擊者

2021-01-11 02:30

想以軍禮風光離任？川普遭五角大廈拒絕

華人一家三口感染 兒好轉 母進ICU 父愈來愈差

辦公室最厭惡的4大行為！「這一點」她大呼：百思不解

川普下台前再打華為一拳 傳撤銷已核發的供貨許可

那一家人「氣氛怪怪的」 服務生靠紙條救出受虐兒

