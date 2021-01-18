近期活動
●Handling Landlord & Tenant cases
處理房東和租戶案件（線上）
1月20日（週三）下午1點
https://www.aabany.org/events/event_details.asp?legacy=1&id=1472517
●PPP and EIDL Guidelines
薪資保護計劃和經濟傷害災難貸款指南（線上）
1月21日（週四）中午12點到下午1點
https://chinatown.nyc/event/webinar-on-ppp-and-eidl-guidelines
●Understanding Federal Small Business Grants
了解聯邦小企業補助金（線上）
1月21日（週四）下午2點
https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/understanding-federal-small-business-grants-31034/
●How to Access Help and Funding from the Latest Round of Federal Stimulus
如何從最新一輪的聯邦鼓勵中獲得幫助和資金（線上）
1月22日（週五）下午1點到下午2點
https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29994&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo
★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★
