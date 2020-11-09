●Building a Blog for Your Business Step-by-Step

如何為您的企業建立博客

11月9日（週一）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://chinatown.nyc/event/building-a-blog-for-your-business-step-by-step

●Build your Online Store in Just 3 Weeks

如何在三週內建立您的網上商城

11月9日（週一）上午11點到下午1點

（課程費用$100）

https://www.manhattancc.org/common/Events/event_info.cfm?QID=29964&ClientID=11099&ThisPage=EventInfo

●Virtual Manufacturing Tour - Control ElectroPolishing Corp.

了解皇后區 的製造商如何運作

11月10日（週二）下午1點到下午2點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/virtual-manufacturing-tour-control-electropolishing-corp-26704/

●Enhance your digital presence in 2020

如何增強企業的數字化形象

11月10日（週二）下午2點到下午3點

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/digital-marketing-101-for-business-owners-28320/

●Financing Your Business

如何以正確的方式開始創業或運營業務

11月10日（週二）下午2點到下午3點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/financing-your-business-29192/

●The Power of Financial Independence Covid and Beyond

帶你了解疫情 期間的金融知識

11月10日（週二）下午6點30分到下午7點30分

https://www.queenschamber.org/member-event/power-financial-independence-covid-and-beyond

●Remote Free Immigration Legal Consultation Day

遠程免費移民法律諮詢

11月12日（週四）上午9點到下午5點

https://www.cpc-nyc.org/events/remote-free-immigration-legal-consultation-day-%E9%81%A0%E7%A8%8B%E5%85%8D%E8%B2%BB%E7%A7%BB%E6%B0%91%E6%B3%95%E5%BE%8B%E8%AB%AE%E8%A9%A2%E6%97%A5-3

●QCIC OPEN HOUSE - AVISON YOUNG - THE FUTURE OF REAL ESTATE

房地產 的未來

11月12日（週四）上午11點開始

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/qcic-open-house-avison-young-the-future-of-real-estate-28756/

●Thriving During the Covid-19 Crisis and Beyond

如何在疫情期間及過後發展新業務

11月12日（週四）下午5點到下午6點

https://www.brooklynchamber.com/events/

●Managing Employees and Conflict in a Culturally Diverse Workplace

如何在工作場所有效地營造積極和尊重的氛圍

11月13日（週五）上午9點30分到上午10點30分

https://queenschamber.glueup.com/event/managing-employees-and-conflict-in-a-culturally-diverse-workplace-24508/

★如果您的商業活動希望加入上述周活動表，請發email給我們：[email protected]。★