加州期中選舉 7公投案1次看懂

記者丁曙／洛杉磯報導
加州期中選舉七項公投案等你投票。（記者丁曙／攝影）
加州期中選舉七項公投案等你投票。（記者丁曙／攝影）

2022年11月8日期中選舉，加州有七項全州性公投案（Proposition）交付全民表決，提案內容廣泛，涉及生育自由、賭博、公校藝術教育、腎透析診所管理、高收入開徵環保稅、禁售某些調味菸草產品等，關係到民眾生活、社區治安、教育醫療、環保健康等，選民應仔細閱讀和認真思考，投下神聖一票。

公投案是將一個想法、建議或計畫，印入選票交付選民表決，加州有兩種方法可以將倡議印在選票上，一種是加州議會有權將憲法修正案、發行債券案和修法提案納入選票；另一種是任何加州選民都可以通過「如何符合倡議案程序」（How to Qualify an Initiative process），提出倡議（Initiative）或公投（Referendum）。

一項全州範圍的公投議案，得到相對多數的選票支持即可獲得通過。但是，某些地方公投案，例如課徵新稅或加稅等，需要得到55%或三分之二多數的選民投票批准。

2022期中選舉加州7項公投案（點擊連結有詳細介紹）：

Proposition 1：禁止州否定或干涉個人的生育自由（Prohibits the state from denying or interfering with an individual's reproductive freedom）

Proposition 26：授權新型賭博（Authorizes new types of gambling）

Proposition 27：允許線上和移動體育博彩（Allows online and mobile sports wagering）

Proposition 28：為公立學校的藝術和音樂教育提供額外資金（Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools）

Proposition 29：要求腎透析診所持有執照的醫療專業人員現場服務（Requires on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics and establishes other state requirements）

Proposition 30：收入超過 200 萬元的個人加徵稅收，為減少溫室氣體排放的計劃提供資金（Provides funding for programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing tax on personal income over $2 million）

Proposition 31：挑戰 2020 年禁止零售某些調味煙草產品的加州法律（Referendum challenging a 2020 law prohibiting retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products）

2022期中選舉加州7項公投案。（資料來源：加州州務卿辦公室；製表：記者丁曙）
2022期中選舉加州7項公投案。（資料來源：加州州務卿辦公室；製表：記者丁曙）

