「睜眼說瞎話、倒打一耙」英文怎麼說？中國外交部神翻譯

中國外交部發言人郭嘉昆。（取材自微信）

中共中央政治局委員、外交部長王毅近日在同美國國務卿魯比歐 通電話時說了一句：「希望你好自為之」。為了讓魯比歐更好理解這句話，中國外交部官網發布通訊稿譯為「I hope you will act accordingly」引發熱議。事實上，2024年以來，外交部還貢獻了許多中國俗語、成語、熱詞的「神翻譯」，讓不少網友表示，「學到了」、「拿本來學」。

●置身事外、獨善其身

今年1月23日，中國外交部發言人毛寧在回應美方宣布退出「巴黎協定」時表示：氣候變化是全人類面臨的共同挑戰，沒有一個國家能夠置身事外，也沒有一個國家能夠獨善其身。獨善其身的英譯為： No country can opt out or stay unaffected.

●捕風捉影

1月22日，毛寧在回答菲律賓稱逮捕了「中國間諜 」相關問題時說，中國政府敦促菲方以事實為依據，停止捕風捉影、炒作所謂「中國間諜」。停止捕風捉影英譯為：stop shadow-chasing.

●無稽之談

1月15日，中國外交部發言人郭嘉昆回應美方將37家中國實體列入「維吾爾強迫勞動預防法實體清單」時說，所謂的「強迫勞動」完全是無稽之談。英譯為：The so-called forced labor accusation is completely unfounded.

●三六九等、遠近親疏

1月14日，對於美國商務部發布的新人工智能 相關出口管制措施，郭嘉昆表示，美方為維護霸權，在人工智能領域也開始搞「三六九等」、分「遠近親疏」，其根本目的是剝奪包括中國在內廣大發展中國家科技進步、推動發展的權利。

英譯為：To maintain its supremacy， the US chooses to split the world into tiers， granting access to countries that are “close” and barring access to ”the rest. ”The real purpose is to deprive developing countries， including China， of the right to make their own progress in science and development.

●危言聳聽

1月10日，針對中國人偏肺病毒（HMPV）感染病例增多，網上出現「中國出現不明病毒」等論調，郭嘉昆強調，人偏肺病毒（HMPV）是引發上呼吸道感染的常見病毒。把常見病毒渲染為「不明病毒」，這違背科學常識，是危言聳聽。英譯為：Calling this common virus “unknown” is inconsistent with basic science and essentially fear-mongering.

●圈粉

2024年12月18日，中國外交部發言人林劍在談到「黑神話：悟空」時表示，很高興看到「西遊記」這部400多年前的中國神話小說在數字化技術「加持」下大放異彩，「圈粉」全球玩家。

英譯為：We are truly glad that as one of China’s most celebrated mythology novels， Journey to the West—four centuries after it was written—is now digitally transformed into a stunning video game and taking the world by storm.

●賊喊捉賊、倒打一耙

當地時間2024年12月10日，加拿大外長趙美蘭發表聲明，以違反人權為由宣布對中國有關人員進行制裁。12月11日，毛寧指出，這是典型的賊喊捉賊，倒打一耙，令世人恥笑。

英譯為： This is a typical move of “thief-crying-stop-thief” and can hardly convince the world.

●水火不容

2024年10月14日，毛寧就中方宣布在台灣周邊海域進行軍事演習一事強調，「台獨」與台海和平水火不容。

英譯為：“Taiwan independence” is as incompatible with cross-Strait peace as fire with water， and provocations by “Taiwan independence” forces will be responded with countermeasures.

●睜著眼睛說瞎話

9月23日，針對拜登在美日印澳「四邊機制」峰會上關於中國的言論，林劍表示，美方口口聲聲說不針對中國，但峰會第一個話題就是中國，峰會處處拿中國說事，這是睜著眼睛說瞎話，連美國媒體都不相信。

英譯為：Though the US claims that it does not target China， the first topic of the summit is about China and China was made an issue throughout the event。 The US is lying through its teeth and even the US media does not believe it.

●火中取栗

8月30日，關於美國在菲律賓部署中導一事，林劍表示，菲方應當清醒認識到美方的真實目的，回應地區國家共同關切，不要犧牲自身安全利益為美國火中取栗，按此前公開承諾盡快撤走中導系統。

英譯為：The Philippines needs to have a clear understanding of the real intention of the US， respond to the common concerns of regional countries， avoid acting as the cat’s paw for the US at the expense of its own security interest， and quickly pull out the missile system as publicly pledged.

●虛與委蛇、說一套做一套

8月2日，針對美國內政部發布的「聯邦印第安人寄宿學校真相倡議」項目調查報告第二卷，林劍指出，美國到底是真心反省自身的歷史罪責，還是迫於壓力虛與委蛇、做做樣子？恐怕還是在說一套做一套。

英譯為：Is the report a genuine reflection on US historic crimes？ Or is it just a perfunctory reaction to pressure？ There seems to be a continued disconnect between what the US says and what it does.

●只許州官放火，不許百姓點燈

5月14日，針對美國財長葉倫談及中國在電動汽車等新能源領域存在「產能過剩」一事，汪文斌表示，按照美方的邏輯，美國進行補貼就是「至關重要的產業投資」，別國進行補貼就是「令人擔憂的不公平競爭」；美國向世界出口有比較優勢的產品就是「自由貿易」，別國向世界出口有比較優勢的產品就是「產能過剩」。這用中國話來說就是「只許州官放火，不許百姓點燈」。用美國話來講就是「我做了你不能學，我說了你必須做」。

We noted the media coverage. Based on US logic, US subsidies are “investment in critical industries,” whereas other countries’ subsidies are seen as “worrying unfair competition”; US exports with comparative advantage constitute “free trade,” whereas other countries’ exports with comparative advantage are signs of “overcapacity.” There’s a Chinese saying for that logic, “The magistrate allows himself to set fire but bans everyone else from lighting candles.” Or, to use a US expression, “Do as I say, not as I do.”