1823 W 34th St , Chicago, IL 60608 齊越地產Listing Price : $350,000

(本報芝房產訊)

Totally updated building. The place was gutted to the studs in 2016. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, kitchen, windows, and many more. The exterior has new concrete steps and walkway. Upstairs unit has 3 bedrooms, kitchen, fill bathroom, laundry room, and a mud room. The downstairs unit is it unit itself. It has 2 bedroom, a kitchen, full bath, and a separate laundry. Both unit has its own HVAC temperature control. The deck in the back is was built in 2018 and is great to relax in the sun. Plenty of yard space to host graduation and other parties. New garage roof and new garage opener. Close to Archer, expressways, groceries.

Located in Mckinley Park

1.5 Story Single House

5 Beds 2 Baths

2 Cars Garage

Property Tax : $2875

查詢、預約、看樓盤，請洽齊越地產Real Estate Group。中或英語請電312-404-5960 Jimmy Li洽。

