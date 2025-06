建在智利山頂 全球最大數位相機公布首批宇宙照片

This is it. The FIRST released video from @VRubinObs. A new era of astronomy starts now! ✨



How many galaxies do you think are in this image? 10 MILLION 🤯



Here, Rubin’s view is focused on the southern region of the Virgo Cluster.



📹: RubinObs/NOIRLab/SLAC/NSF/DOE/AURA pic.twitter.com/dwVeo3wzsn