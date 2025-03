Megan making single skillet spaghetti with her friend Daniel Meghan saying her mom/ grandma would have said "Where's your home training" if she ever left things littered in a hotel room, is shouting out to her mamma Doria & grandma JA 🇯🇲 heritage I think every 🇯🇲 heard this b4 pic.twitter.com/VUZTvSycX2