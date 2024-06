罹癌後首公開露面 凱特跟家人抵達白金漢宮 神色狀態全入鏡

英國威廉王儲的妻子凱特 王妃宣布罹癌,經過幾個月的預防性化療與休養後,15日首度公開露面,將跟皇室一起參加又稱為「國王誕辰閱兵」的「軍旗敬禮分列式」(Trooping the Colour)。

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at BP with their children🤩

Catherine is already slaying just through the window😍

So happy she was able to join her family at today's ceremony. #TroopingtheColour2024 #PrinceandPrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/gUz9a86ltP