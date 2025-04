中國精品工廠影片在TikTok瘋傳 專家：藉關稅戰推銷山寨品

A flood of videos on TikTok are claiming that factories in China are the ones manufacturing the products for high-end luxury brands. Different users are saying that these manufacturers are able to sell branded goods for a fraction of the price, reported NBC and The Independent. However, Lululemon and Louis Vuitton, who were implicated, have denied these claims. They told The Independent that these are likely an effort by counterfeit manufacturers trying to boost sales. According to Newsweek, the claims in some of these TikTok videos were "very unlikely" under U.S. and EU labelling regulations. #luxurygoods #china #usa #fypsg