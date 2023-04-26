與習近平通話 澤倫斯基發聲：打了一通長又有意義的電話
烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基26日在推特發言表示，他跟中國大陸國家主席習近平打了一通長又有意義的電話。
澤倫斯基表示，他相信這通電話，還有任命烏克蘭駐中國的大使，將對陸烏雙邊關係的發展注入強大的動力。
衛報指出，澤倫斯基沒有立刻公布任何其他細節。
I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2023
中國外交部發言人華春瑩則在推特表示，中方將派出中國政府歐亞事務特別代表李輝前往烏克蘭與其他國家，跟各方就烏克蘭危機的政治解決進行深入溝通，並指中方已經向烏克蘭提供了多批的人道主義援助，並將繼續提供力所能及的協助。
華春瑩還表示，隨著理性思維與聲音如今在上升，為這場危機的政治解決抓住機遇跟創造有利條件至關重要。
China will send the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) April 26, 2023
