與習近平通話 澤倫斯基發聲：打了一通長又有意義的電話

烏克蘭 總統澤倫斯基 26日在推特發言表示，他跟中國大陸國家主席習近平打了一通長又有意義的電話。

澤倫斯基表示，他相信這通電話，還有任命烏克蘭駐中國的大使，將對陸烏雙邊關係的發展注入強大的動力。

衛報指出，澤倫斯基沒有立刻公布任何其他細節。

I had a long and meaningful phone call with 🇨🇳 President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.