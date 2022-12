澳洲 總理艾班尼斯5日推文表示,他當天下午進行例行PCR檢測 時結果呈陽性,並稱自己將隔離和在家遠距辦公;他也鼓勵身體不適的民眾進行檢測,並採取額外預防措施,保護家人和鄰居。

澳洲新聞網指出,艾班尼斯今年4月就曾染疫,這次是他今年第二次染疫。

This afternoon I had a routine PCR test which has returned a positive result for COVID-19.



I will be isolating and will continue to work from home.



I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well.