一票之差 泰媒：憲法法庭下令總理巴育停職
泰國媒體《Khaosod》英文版在推特表示，泰國憲法法庭24日下令總理巴育（Prayut Chan-o-cha）停止職務，直到憲法法庭裁定他是否已達到規定的8年任期限制。
泰媒《Thai Enquirer》指出，泰國憲法法庭以5比4決定接受反對黨的請願。巴育的總理職責現在暫時停止。
據報導，巴育被停職後，副總理巴逸（Prawit Wongsuwan，暫譯）將暫代總理，巴育自兼的國防部長職務則不受影響。
BREAKING: The Constitutional Court on Weds ordered Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to cease working as PM until the court adjudicate whether he had reached his term limit of 8 years under the constitution or not. #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #KE #ประยุทธ์ #นายกเถื่อน pic.twitter.com/irropheI6w— Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) August 24, 2022
