一票之差 泰媒：憲法法庭下令總理巴育停職

編譯周辰陽／即時報導
泰國總理巴育，攝於22日。（Getty Images）
泰國總理巴育，攝於22日。（Getty Images）

泰國媒體《Khaosod》英文版在推特表示，泰國憲法法庭24日下令總理巴育（Prayut Chan-o-cha）停止職務，直到憲法法庭裁定他是否已達到規定的8年任期限制。

泰媒《Thai Enquirer》指出，泰國憲法法庭以5比4決定接受反對黨的請願。巴育的總理職責現在暫時停止。

據報導，巴育被停職後，副總理巴逸（Prawit Wongsuwan，暫譯）將暫代總理，巴育自兼的國防部長職務則不受影響。

