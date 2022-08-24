一票之差 泰媒：憲法法庭下令總理巴育停職

泰國 媒體《Khaosod》英文版在推特 表示，泰國憲法法庭24日下令總理巴育（Prayut Chan-o-cha）停止職務，直到憲法法庭裁定他是否已達到規定的8年任期限制。

泰媒《Thai Enquirer》指出，泰國憲法法庭以5比4決定接受反對黨的請願。巴育的總理職責現在暫時停止。

據報導，巴育被停職後，副總理巴逸（Prawit Wongsuwan，暫譯）將暫代總理，巴育自兼的國防部 長職務則不受影響。

BREAKING: The Constitutional Court on Weds ordered Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to cease working as PM until the court adjudicate whether he had reached his term limit of 8 years under the constitution or not. #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #KE #ประยุทธ์ #นายกเถื่อน pic.twitter.com/irropheI6w