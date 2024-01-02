我的頻道

毛衣縮水怎麼辦？4步驟讓它復原

稱日本地震可能是報應 海南新聞主播遭停職調查

烏克蘭：美援愛國者防空系統將俄匕首飛彈全數擊落

中央社基輔2日綜合外電報導
美國愛國者（Patriot）地對空飛彈防禦系統。（美聯社）
美國愛國者（Patriot）地對空飛彈防禦系統。（美聯社）

烏克蘭表示，美國提供的愛國者（Patriot）地對空飛彈防禦系統今天將俄羅斯發射的10枚「匕首」（Kinzhal）彈道飛彈全數擊落。

法新社報導，烏克蘭今天稍早時指稱，俄羅斯對烏克蘭發射99枚不同種類的飛彈，鎖定首都基輔（Kyiv）及東北部城市哈爾科夫（Kharkiv），其中72枚遭到烏國空軍擊落。

烏克蘭武裝部隊總司令扎盧茲尼（Valery Zaluzhny）隨後在社群媒體指出：「今天，烏克蘭空軍在愛國者防空系統幫助下，將俄羅斯的10枚『匕首』…空氣動力彈道飛彈全數擊落。」

「匕首」飛彈是俄羅斯總統普亭（Vladimir Putin）於2018年公布的6種「下一世代」武器之一，普亭曾宣稱「匕首」飛彈不會被世界上任何防空系統擊落。

烏克蘭 俄羅斯 普亭

日本強震火海 「無敵鐵金剛」作者永井豪紀念館焚毀

日航、海保廳飛機相撞 日航前機長質疑塔台疏失

