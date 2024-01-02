烏克蘭：美援愛國者防空系統將俄匕首飛彈全數擊落
烏克蘭表示，美國提供的愛國者（Patriot）地對空飛彈防禦系統今天將俄羅斯發射的10枚「匕首」（Kinzhal）彈道飛彈全數擊落。
法新社報導，烏克蘭今天稍早時指稱，俄羅斯對烏克蘭發射99枚不同種類的飛彈，鎖定首都基輔（Kyiv）及東北部城市哈爾科夫（Kharkiv），其中72枚遭到烏國空軍擊落。
烏克蘭武裝部隊總司令扎盧茲尼（Valery Zaluzhny）隨後在社群媒體指出：「今天，烏克蘭空軍在愛國者防空系統幫助下，將俄羅斯的10枚『匕首』…空氣動力彈道飛彈全數擊落。」
「匕首」飛彈是俄羅斯總統普亭（Vladimir Putin）於2018年公布的6種「下一世代」武器之一，普亭曾宣稱「匕首」飛彈不會被世界上任何防空系統擊落。
Today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine downed 10 out of 10 🇷🇺 "Kinzhal" Kh-47M2 aeroballistic missiles with the help of the Patriot AD system. This is a record. If the missiles hit their targets, the consequences would be catastrophic. pic.twitter.com/lGJgI3EYCV— Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@CinC_AFU) January 2, 2024
