烏克蘭：美援愛國者防空系統將俄匕首飛彈全數擊落

烏克蘭 表示，美國提供的愛國者（Patriot）地對空飛彈防禦系統今天將俄羅斯 發射的10枚「匕首」（Kinzhal）彈道飛彈全數擊落。

法新社報導，烏克蘭今天稍早時指稱，俄羅斯對烏克蘭發射99枚不同種類的飛彈，鎖定首都基輔（Kyiv）及東北部城市哈爾科夫（Kharkiv），其中72枚遭到烏國空軍擊落。

烏克蘭武裝部隊總司令扎盧茲尼（Valery Zaluzhny）隨後在社群媒體指出：「今天，烏克蘭空軍在愛國者防空系統幫助下，將俄羅斯的10枚『匕首』…空氣動力彈道飛彈全數擊落。」

「匕首」飛彈是俄羅斯總統普亭 （Vladimir Putin）於2018年公布的6種「下一世代」武器之一，普亭曾宣稱「匕首」飛彈不會被世界上任何防空系統擊落。

Today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine downed 10 out of 10 🇷🇺 "Kinzhal" Kh-47M2 aeroballistic missiles with the help of the Patriot AD system. This is a record. If the missiles hit their targets, the consequences would be catastrophic. pic.twitter.com/lGJgI3EYCV