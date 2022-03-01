烏克蘭離「加入歐盟」更進一步 申請進入審議階段

我的頻道

編譯徐榆涵／即時報導
烏克蘭外交部歐盟司司長切恩佐夫（Vsevolod Chentsov）發推文說，稍早已將「加入歐盟申請書」交給法國駐歐盟大使菲利普（Philippe Léglise-Costa）。取材自推特
烏克蘭外交部歐盟司司長切恩佐夫（Vsevolod Chentsov）發推文說，稍早已將「加入歐盟申請書」交給法國駐歐盟大使菲利普（Philippe Léglise-Costa）。取材自推特

烏克蘭外交部歐盟司司長切恩佐夫（Vsevolod Chentsov）透過推特發文指出，稍早已將「加入歐盟申請書」交給法國駐歐盟大使菲利普（Philippe Léglise-Costa），並稱該項申請已經登記，並進入審議階段。

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基2月28日在臉書貼出照片，表示已經正式簽署加入歐盟的申請，並附文寫道「這是真的」。

歐盟 烏克蘭 澤倫斯基

