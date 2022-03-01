烏克蘭離「加入歐盟」更進一步 申請進入審議階段

烏克蘭 外交部歐盟 司司長切恩佐夫（Vsevolod Chentsov）透過推特發文指出，稍早已將「加入歐盟申請書」交給法國駐歐盟大使菲利普（Philippe Léglise-Costa），並稱該項申請已經登記，並進入審議階段。

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基 2月28日在臉書貼出照片，表示已經正式簽署加入歐盟的申請，並附文寫道「這是真的」。

Handed over 🇺🇦 application for the EU membership signed by President @ZelenskyyUa to 🇫🇷 PermRep to the EU Philippe Léglise-Costa, current Presidency of the Council of the EU @Europe2022FR.

Application is registered. Process has been started. #UkraineIsEU #EUisUkraine 🇺🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/BBcx7UI6ST