蘋果表面的蠟可以吃？ 美女果農親拍影片釋疑

No, it’s not just to “make them look pretty.” Although they do! A huge amount of food waste is prevented by applying a natural wax to fruits and vegetables after they’ve been scrubbed clean! 🧼 You can remove any wax by running your produce under warm water (don’t boil it, that blanches it), and drying off with a towel/paper towel! Here’s what a heavy majority of the waxes used are: 1️⃣ Carnauba Wax - Derived from the leaves of the carnauba palm tree. - Commonly used for its high gloss and durability. 2️⃣ Beeswax - Natural wax produced by honeybees. - Provides a subtle shine and protective coating. 3️⃣ Shellac - Derived from the resin secreted by the lac insect. - Often used to create a glossy finish and protective barrier. Ok, now I’ve helped you learn some new stuff… MERRY CHRISTMAS Y’ALL!🎄🎁❤️ ⭐️ Be safe, please PLEASE do not drink & drive. . #farm #apples #farmgirl #learnontiktok #farming #fruit #freshproduce #freshfruit #foodfacts #washington #pnw #christmas #merrychristmas #holiday #applegirl