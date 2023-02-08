NBA／Google搜「詹皇」有彩蛋 魔術強森稱未來無人可破
湖人隊當家球星詹姆斯（LeBron James）7日登上歷史得分王寶座，眾NBA球星皆第一時間獻上祝福，此外Google也向詹姆斯致敬，只要搜尋「LeBron」相關字眼，甚至是中文的「詹姆斯」、「詹皇」，都會出現繽紛的特效。
賽前詹姆斯生涯得分達到38352分，離原本紀錄保持人賈霸（Kareem Abdul-Jabbar）的38387分只差35分，今天只花三節不到就登基成功。
聯盟球星們紛紛在社群恭喜詹姆斯達成此項偉大成就，勇士當家球星柯瑞（Stephen Curry）寫道，「祝賀詹姆斯，傳奇的事就在那裡。」
Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) 2023年2月8日
詹姆斯的好友保羅（Chris Paul）寫道，「38388，還在持續計算，恭喜詹姆斯。」
38388 and counting… congratulations @KingJames!!— Chris Paul (@CP3) 2023年2月8日
今日到場觀戰的湖人傳奇魔術強森（Magic Johnson），更是在推特連續發布6則推文讚歎，其中一則寫道，「我認為沒有人會超越詹姆斯成為NBA歷史最佳得分手。」另一則推文則說：「從沒想過此生能看到兩位NBA球員攻下超過38000分！我還記得和我一起創造「Showtime」的隊友賈霸當年成為得分王的時刻，很榮幸是由自己傳球給他成就傳奇。」
He’s fourth all-time on the NBA assists list and now number one in scoring. By the time he’s done playing, I don’t think anyone will ever surpass LeBron as the NBA all-time leading scorer!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) 2023年2月8日
Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) 2023年2月8日
