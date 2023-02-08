我的頻道

「一直以為免費」華人新冠檢測收千元帳單

NBA／破賈霸紀錄 詹姆斯登基聯盟史上得分王

NBA／Google搜「詹皇」有彩蛋 魔術強森稱未來無人可破

聯合新聞網／即時報導
魔術強森(左)現場觀賽，祝福詹姆斯(右)。（美聯社）
魔術強森(左)現場觀賽，祝福詹姆斯(右)。（美聯社）

湖人隊當家球星詹姆斯（LeBron James）7日登上歷史得分王寶座，眾NBA球星皆第一時間獻上祝福，此外Google也向詹姆斯致敬，只要搜尋「LeBron」相關字眼，甚至是中文的「詹姆斯」、「詹皇」，都會出現繽紛的特效。

Google搜尋「詹皇」等相關詞會出現慶祝畫面。 （取材自Google搜尋頁）
Google搜尋「詹皇」等相關詞會出現慶祝畫面。 （取材自Google搜尋頁）

賽前詹姆斯生涯得分達到38352分，離原本紀錄保持人賈霸（Kareem Abdul-Jabbar）的38387分只差35分，今天只花三節不到就登基成功。

聯盟球星們紛紛在社群恭喜詹姆斯達成此項偉大成就，勇士當家球星柯瑞（Stephen Curry）寫道，「祝賀詹姆斯，傳奇的事就在那裡。」

詹姆斯的好友保羅（Chris Paul）寫道，「38388，還在持續計算，恭喜詹姆斯。」

今日到場觀戰的湖人傳奇魔術強森（Magic Johnson），更是在推特連續發布6則推文讚歎，其中一則寫道，「我認為沒有人會超越詹姆斯成為NBA歷史最佳得分手。」另一則推文則說：「從沒想過此生能看到兩位NBA球員攻下超過38000分！我還記得和我一起創造「Showtime」的隊友賈霸當年成為得分王的時刻，很榮幸是由自己傳球給他成就傳奇。」

NBA／柯瑞傷停…湯普森飆12三分彈 勇士壓雷霆

