川普下令空襲ISIS大本營 「我們會找到你 然後消滅你」

川普 （Donald Trump）總統1日宣布，他已下令對索馬利亞一名資深ISIS攻擊策畫者及其招募和指揮的恐怖分子進行精準軍事空襲。

川普在X平台上發文說明此次空襲行動，並讚揚行動的成功。

川普表示：「今天早上，我下令對索馬利亞的資深ISIS攻擊策畫者及其招募並指揮的其他恐怖分子進行精準軍事空襲。這些殺手藏身於洞穴中，對美國及我們的盟友構成威脅。這次空襲摧毀他們藏身的洞穴，擊斃了許多恐怖分子，並且未傷害到平民。」

