川普下令空襲ISIS大本營 「我們會找到你 然後消滅你」

世界新聞網王若馨／即時報導
川普總統下令對索馬利亞一名資深ISIS攻擊策畫者及其招募和指揮的恐怖分子進行精準軍事空襲。(路透)
川普總統下令對索馬利亞一名資深ISIS攻擊策畫者及其招募和指揮的恐怖分子進行精準軍事空襲。(路透)

川普（Donald Trump）總統1日宣布，他已下令對索馬利亞一名資深ISIS攻擊策畫者及其招募和指揮的恐怖分子進行精準軍事空襲。

川普在X平台上發文說明此次空襲行動，並讚揚行動的成功。

川普表示：「今天早上，我下令對索馬利亞的資深ISIS攻擊策畫者及其招募並指揮的其他恐怖分子進行精準軍事空襲。這些殺手藏身於洞穴中，對美國及我們的盟友構成威脅。這次空襲摧毀他們藏身的洞穴，擊斃了許多恐怖分子，並且未傷害到平民。」

川普指出該名恐怖分子是美軍多年來追捕的對象。「我們的軍方多年來一直鎖定這名ISIS攻擊策畫者，但拜登和他的同夥行動遲緩，未能完成任務。我做到了！」

川普說，這是對ISIS及其他威脅美國人的組織發出明確訊息：「我們會找到你，然後消滅你！」

川普 拜登

川普：委內瑞拉同意接受遣返偷渡客 包括幫派成員

