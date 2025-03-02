我的頻道

美國太空飛行器「藍色幽靈」登陸月球 第2家民營企業締壯舉

傳賀錦麗將以驚喜嘉賓身分 出席奧斯卡頒獎典禮

美國太空飛行器「藍色幽靈」登陸月球 第2家民營企業締壯舉

中央社／華盛頓2日綜合外電報導
螢火蟲太空的「藍色幽靈任務1號」2日成功登陸月球。（取材自x.com/Firefly_Space）
螢火蟲太空的「藍色幽靈任務1號」2日成功登陸月球。（取材自x.com/Firefly_Space）

美國新創太空公司「螢火蟲太空」（Firefly Aerospace）的「藍色幽靈任務1號」（Blue Ghost Mission 1）登月器今天成功登陸月球，這是第2家民營企業締造登月壯舉。

路透社報導，「藍色幽靈任務1號」於美東時間凌晨3時34分在月球東北近側危海（Mare Crisium）的火山區拉特雷耶山（Mons Latreille）附近著陸。

成功登月後，藍色幽靈任務的主管艾倫斯沃斯（Ray Allenswort）在德州奧斯汀（Austin）的任務控制中心透過網路直播表示：「登陸器確實表現良好。我們沒有出現任何重大異常狀況，太棒了。」

螢火蟲太空成為史上第2家實現月球軟著陸的民營企業。去年2月，美企「直覺機器」（Intuitive Machines）打造的「奧德修斯號」（Odysseus）從月球軌道降落，登陸月球南極附近。這是美國逾半世紀以來首次登月任務，也是歷來首艘民間太空飛行器登月。

此次任務綽號為「天空中的幽靈騎士」，是在首次商業登月一年多後進行，也是美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）與業界合作，以削減成本並支援「阿提米絲」（Artemis）重返月球計畫的一環。

金色的「藍色幽靈」大小約與河馬相當，1月15日由美國太空探索科技公司（SpaceX）獵鷹9號（Falcon 9）火箭發射升空，沿途捕捉壯觀的地球和月球畫面。它與日本公司ispace的「強韌號」（Resilience）共乘獵鷹9號升空，「強韌號」則是預計5月嘗試著陸。

「藍色幽靈」攜帶10台儀器，包括月球土壤分析儀、耐輻射電腦等，計劃運行一整個月球日（相當於地球上的14天），預計3月14日捕捉日全食的高解析度影像。

影片來源：YouTube

藍色幽靈任務1號接近月球表面,準備著陸。（取材自x.com/Firefly_Space）
藍色幽靈任務1號接近月球表面，準備著陸。（取材自x.com/Firefly_Space）

太空 NASA 德州

