美國太空飛行器「藍色幽靈」登陸月球 第2家民營企業締壯舉

美國新創太空 公司「螢火蟲太空」（Firefly Aerospace）的「藍色幽靈任務1號」（Blue Ghost Mission 1）登月器今天成功登陸月球，這是第2家民營企業締造登月壯舉。

路透社報導，「藍色幽靈任務1號」於美東時間凌晨3時34分在月球東北近側危海（Mare Crisium）的火山區拉特雷耶山（Mons Latreille）附近著陸。

成功登月後，藍色幽靈任務的主管艾倫斯沃斯（Ray Allenswort）在德州 奧斯汀（Austin）的任務控制中心透過網路直播表示：「登陸器確實表現良好。我們沒有出現任何重大異常狀況，太棒了。」

We’re baaack! 🌕 Blue Ghost has landed, safely delivering 10 NASA scientific investigations and tech demos that will help us learn more about the lunar environment and support future astronauts on the Moon and Mars. pic.twitter.com/guugFdsXY3

螢火蟲太空成為史上第2家實現月球軟著陸的民營企業。去年2月，美企「直覺機器」（Intuitive Machines）打造的「奧德修斯號」（Odysseus）從月球軌道降落，登陸月球南極附近。這是美國逾半世紀以來首次登月任務，也是歷來首艘民間太空飛行器登月。

此次任務綽號為「天空中的幽靈騎士」，是在首次商業登月一年多後進行，也是美國國家航空暨太空總署（NASA）與業界合作，以削減成本並支援「阿提米絲」（Artemis）重返月球計畫的一環。

金色的「藍色幽靈」大小約與河馬相當，1月15日由美國太空探索科技公司（SpaceX）獵鷹9號（Falcon 9）火箭發射升空，沿途捕捉壯觀的地球和月球畫面。它與日本公司ispace的「強韌號」（Resilience）共乘獵鷹9號升空，「強韌號」則是預計5月嘗試著陸。

「藍色幽靈」攜帶10台儀器，包括月球土壤分析儀、耐輻射電腦等，計劃運行一整個月球日（相當於地球上的14天），預計3月14日捕捉日全食的高解析度影像。

That feeling you get when you look out the window and realize you’re almost home! T-4 days until we land in the Moon. Blue Ghost will reach her final destination no earlier than 2:34 am CST on March 2. We’ll start the joint livestream with @NASA at 1:20 am CST, approximately 75… pic.twitter.com/t5TN85zpmM